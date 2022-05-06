SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A building once used to educate South Kingstown’s youth is serving the community differently now, providing food, offering assistance — and most of all, giving hope.
The 22 Kersey Road building that originally housed the Peace Dale Grammar School in the early 1900s is home today to the new headquarters of the Jonnycake Center for Hope, which held a ceremony Saturday to mark the center’s reopening.
Longtime supporters, donors, volunteers and members of the center, along with past and present employees, expressed amazement as they toured the new facility.
“It’s going to help a lot of people,” Peace Dale resident and former Jonnycake Center employee Katherine Pates said. Pates retired after 16 years at the center, but is a regular visitor. She had the honor of cutting a ribbon on the steps in front of the center’s entrance to officially mark the completion of the renovation work at the site.
Pates was joined by her daughter, Sandra – the Jonnycake thrift store coordinator, and granddaughter, Katherine Pates.
The three generations all have strong ties to the center.
“Jonnycake’s been in my life my whole life,” Sandra said. “First with my grandmother, then my mother started working there. Now I’ve worked there four years. And my daughter works at the food pantry. It has helped our family tremendously — during Christmas, or when we fall short on the rent. It has helped us a lot.”
The nonprofit Jonnycake Center for Hope, established in 1974, provides basic needs and resources to 2,000 community members in South Kingstown, Narragansett, Jamestown and Block Island.
The name comes from the Jonnycake — the homemade cornmeal bread that’s been a basic form of nourishment in South County and elsewhere since colonial times.
“We are pleased to return this local landmark to the community,” Jonnycake Center for Hope CEO Kate Brewster said. “This building not only provides a safe, functional space to deliver services, it sends a strong message to our neighbors who are struggling that we care about them and are investing in them.”
The center, through its governing board and a capital campaign committee, raised more than $1.8 million to buy and renovate the building, which took almost three years from purchase to completion.
Notable donors include the Centreville Bank Charitable Foundation, Champlin Foundation, Cathy Ryan and former CVS CEO Tom Ryan, and Laurie Taricani and former WJAR investigative reporter, the late Jim Taricani.
An engraved glass panel listing donors hangs on a wall in the reception area of the new center.
“Despite the pandemic, our team came together and raised the funds necessary to complete the project,” Board Chairwoman Jane Hayward said. “The community could not have been more supportive, and we could not be more grateful.”
The center’s thrift store will remain at 1231 Kingstown Road, at the rotary.
Entering the former school, visitors are greeted by a spacious lobby and waiting area, with shelves full of children’s books like “Cat in the Hat” and board games. Visitors unable to use the school’s old stairways can take the new elevator to the second floor.
On the ground floor, a spacious and bright Jonnycake Market — the center’s food pantry — is well-stocked with canned goods, coffee, rice, refrigerated staples such as eggs and fresh produce for those who regularly use the center as a lifeline. Several green shopping carts or hand baskets are available for pantry shoppers near the entrance. The space is designed to make pushing a cart around simple, such as in a grocery store.
The school’s old chalk blackboards are part of the pantry, and display handwritten chalk messages of thanks from patrons and visitors.
The market distributes food to as many as 800 shoppers each month, according to the center. Social services staff are co-located with the food pantry, allowing for regular interactions and timely assistance with hundreds of visitors each month.
Adjoining the pantry is a large staging area for processing the food deliveries. Metal shelves, steel refrigerators, sinks and sorting tables are where staff prepares items for the pantry.
Nearby are administrative offices where staff run the day-to-day operations, along with spaces for community outreach programs and other member services.
More offices occupy the second floor, which is also home to the large and inviting H. Winfield and Phyllis Tucker Community Room and its open demonstration kitchen. The area also features more of the old blackboards, plus a six-burner gas stove on an island and a new refrigerator, microwave and dish-washing machine.
The kitchen and community room provide space for expanding programs and initiatives, as well as workshops and group gatherings.
In a hallway outside the community room the center has kept a wooden and metal student’s desk that would have been the kind children used when the school first opened.
Deslandes Construction, the contractor that performed the renovations, preserved many of the building’s historical elements such as the desk, chalkboards, original woodwork of the floor and walls, and sweeping staircases.
The exterior received an extensive renovation too, with new siding, repainted trim and doors, a paved parking lot, access ramp at the rear entrance, and landscaping improvements.
President Jim Deslandes said his firm was honored to work on the renovation.
“The team’s positive and collaborative attitude made the job a pleasure to be at every day,” he said. “The services offered by Jonnycake are admirable — we are proud to be part of their community and wish them continued success in their mission.”
During its first week of operation in early April, the center launched a healthy cooking class for middle school students, and will offer more after-school programs and cooking classes in the coming weeks.
Discussions are also taking place about a drop-in program for teens this summer, disease management initiatives, wellness classes, and a youth training program. The center will launch a credit-building pilot program this month, in cooperation with the Westerly Community Credit Union.
Brewster said last summer, the center surveyed members to get a better understanding of their goals for themselves and their families.
“We are working with our partners and other interested parties to help our members achieve their goals of healthier eating, physical fitness, access to affordable housing, children’s enrichment, and tools for economic empowerment,” Brewster said. “Having an inviting, appropriate space to connect our members with resources is a game-changer. The community is showing up in ways we could not have imagined.”
