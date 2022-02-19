SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Rev. Denis Letourneau Paul, new minister at Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County, sees COVID as the divider he wants to remove in different ways through his role as spiritual leader.
In the congregations of many faiths across the country, state and in South County, ministers, priests and rabbis are looking to ways to bring together two groups in a divided congregation: Those willing to only attend only online services and those wanting in-person gatherings.
“That’s the challenge - how to do you join them together without it seeming like you have two separate congregations,” Paul said in an interview this week with The Independent.
“Every congregation is having to re-think how we do church and church services,” he added.
This newly selected minister is coming into a congregation as it begins a recovery process from the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, ways to conduct services and other issues remain lingering concerns that have become a challenge for him and the church’s governing body.
Their joint goal, he said, is to help the congregation decided on a way that works for everyone. It is an experience happening around the country.
For example, National Public Radio WBEZ in Chicago noted that while religious organizations have been exempt from some COVID-19 mandates, such exemptions have left faith leaders and their followers in the precarious position of determining how to worship safely.
That burden was amplified with the arrival of the omicron variant. Some houses of worship went to online-only services while others opted for a hybrid online and in-person model.
Each congregation is different, but they share a common experience: flipping to-and-from worshiping in the same physical space to at home.
Despite such obstacles, congregations and their followers have found there are some silver linings to the frustration and loneliness of worshiping during an isolating pandemic as they seek out individual solutions.
That is exactly the what Unitarian Universalist Congregation of South County’s Paul, 55, wants to do in his quest for UUCSC’s silver lining.
Learning from Critiques
“This is where I’m so grateful for my art background, where at a school like RISD, it’s all about the critique,” he said.
He went into the ministry after working in construction design in the family’s building business in Connecticut. He obtained a degree in architecture as well from The Rhode Island School of Design before entering the Starr King School for the Ministry in Berkeley, Calif.
The combination of his previous career has brought him an insight to leading and working with congregations that he never imagined. It involved using critiques for collaboration and decision-making in a religious setting, he said.
In essence, the critique brings insight to ideas of others, change and multiple perspectives on viewpoints and change, which if everyone can embrace will produce the unique solution - the silver lining, he said.
For instance, at the 140-member UUCSC (uusouthcountyri.org), located at 27 North Road, Peace Dale, it focuses on a critical part of the service called joys and concerns. People talk about important matters to them during 20 of the 60-minute service set aside for this sharing, he said.
In a split service that exists now, some of the members of the congregation go to in-person services at the church while others attend a Zoom service. Because these are separate services, the sharing of these joys and concerns is not done with everyone at once, Paul said.
He said wants to look at ways to bridge the two services so at least this part of the service is shared live with each other. The solution is less religious and more about problem solving, he added.
“I don’t know any place in the Bible that says this how God wants us to respond in the age of technology and during a pandemic,” he said, with a hint of a laugh.
Instead, Paul said, the congregation needs to work together to find the solutions.
He said that he encourages congregants “to engage in small groups in the UUCSC community to deepen understanding of themselves and others, welcome newcomers, and serve the long-term health and vibrancy of the congregation.”
“The mission at UUCSC is to nurture congregational life that is structurally sound, emotionally healthy, and truly multigenerational, to be able to meet an array of individual needs,” he said.
Elizabeth Donovan, president of the congregation’s governing body, said Paul’s innovations are important.
They reflect “a joyful willingness to experiment, assess, and respond,” she said.
He has transformed Zoom coffee hours into “sermon reflections” following Sunday services and “has encouraged an increased level of engagement and connection to the message and to each other,” she said.
In addition, after holding Zoom services in January because of Omicron, Paul offered a two-service suggestion for his sermon Sundays in February. It involved a live in-person service at 10 a.m. followed by a live 11:15 a.m. Zoom service.
Once a week, Paul said, he offers an opportunity for congregants to gather and talk, no agenda, no program, just an informal gathering that goes where it goes.
It is an attempt to encourage collaboration and fellowship among congregants through his “beverages and banter office hours,” with some held in-person at local restaurants or coffee shops and others virtually on Zoom.
In essence, he said, the overall communication and dialogue effort is to find common ground and a certain unity of purpose.
“We are a justice-seeking people. How do we use our gifts to create a more good, an equitable and loving place to live?” he said.
