NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As co-owner of Superior Comfort Inc., Sherry Ledsworth has made many calls while helping provide the state heating, A/C, geothermal and air quality utilities.
Though, reaching out to Devin McKnight to inform her that her family would be receiving a new heating system was particularly fulfilling.
“Calling her, that was definitely my favorite phone call of the year,” Ledsworth said. “She had me crying on the phone, and when I met her.”
December marked the end of a two-month long giveaway of a free system for a family in need. The family business opened its website for nominations and later selected a winner between three contestants, out of a hat.
It was only the second year Superior Comfort Inc. ran the contest. Ledsworth said the inaugural year of the giveaway had low turnout due to people’s suspicions of there being a “catch.” This year, Ledsworth and her husband Jacob, reached out to churches to help get the word out and saw better results.
“They called me, it was one night, I usually never answer when I see an unknown number calling,” McKnight said. “But I answered and it was the owner, Sherry.”
Devin’s family had been selected to receive the next free heating system. McKnight added that the timing was perfect with it being right before the holidays.
“We have extreme gratitude for Superior Comfort,” McKnight said. “I really never have heard of a company doing this before, so this is all new to me.”
Devin and her husband, Jordan became first-time homeowners in September. They bought a small North Kingstown home, in order to raise their two young daughters, Riley, 5, and Raegan, 3, in the South County area where Devin grew up.
Just weeks before closing on the house, Jordan’s nine-year old truck engine seized and could not be rebuilt. The replacement engine cost $12,000 and wiped out the money the family had reserved to cover repairs for their home.
Two months later, one week before Thanksgiving, Devin was laid off from her job at Embrace Home Loans. The family lost income and health benefits.
“This is a young family who could greatly benefit from your generous gift,” Devin’s mother, Leslie wrote in her nomination submission to Superior Comfort. “Replacement of their old inefficient furnace would not only help them save money on their home heating costs but provide peace of mind that this is not yet another unplanned expense they cannot afford.”
Leslie heard about the giveaway on the radio one night, while driving home from work. The family knew the furnace in their new home was old.
“It had to be 15 years or older and my mom decided to enter us into a contest,” McKnight said. “The furnace wasn’t new, it wasn’t running the best, it was gonna need to be replaced in the next couple of years … when we turned the heat on back in November, black clouds of smoke came out of the vents, which obviously isn’t good.”
After notifying the family that they would be receiving a new system, Superior Comfort showed up to their house the next morning to check the original heater before installing the new one.
“When we walked in … there was a lot of damage that we didn’t know about … we realized this situation was pretty bad and not to mention extremely dangerous for this family,” Ledsworth said. “They had a 42-year-old oil burner. That was actually a high safety concern. Oil was actually leaking onto the electrical component. It definitely could have been a bad outcome for this family if they continued to run that system.”
McKnight had begun working at Embrace in September of 2020, when the housing market was starting to boom again.
“It’s a sellers market but a lot of people were buying,” she said.
Though, when Devin and Jordan looked into securing a home for their family, McKnight described the process as unstable.
“I worked there (at Embrace) for two years and two months just seeing the price increases,” she said. “Just crazy. Very intimidating. It’s something where you’re like, ‘do I want to commit, would it be better to rent?’”
McKnight wanted to raise her children in close proximity to her parents — but the South County area had some of the most expensive houses on the market.
“Back in September when we were purchasing, there wasn’t time for inspection because buyers were coming in with cash,” Devin said.
The family went without an inspection for a better chance to get the house, after previously losing out on four different properties.
When a difficult holiday season seemed imminent, McKnight said the company came through with the inspection and new system at the perfect time.
“It’s a scary world so, for them to do something like that, it’s very near and dear to my heart,” McKnight said. “They’re just really great people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.