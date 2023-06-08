SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown High School’s Career and Technical Education program paid Matunuck School a visit last week to talk to elementary students about why the path of construction tech could be a good option for them.
The CTE program was represented by instructor Adam Shaw, coordinator Dave Carey, and several high school students.
Construction tech, Shaw said, not only offers one real-world experience, it is also “a great break from the academic schedule in the day.”
“It’s an elective where you get to use your hands, you get to move around,” Shaw said. “It’s a nice escape from day-to-day academics.”
Shaw during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic was in contact with Matunuck Elementary Principal Elizabeth McGuire about a plan to create a more impactful outdoor learning space. This revolved around the design of 11 outdoor whiteboards that could be covered from the elements.
Shaw said production of the boards began with the planning stage in 2020.
Once the school had a plan and grant money to fund the project, Shaw’s students used two semesters to build the boards. Shaw added most of the class that built the boards has since graduated.
“The mental health component — kids are certainly motivated to be outside,” McGuire said, regarding outdoor learning. “It’s a heightened engagement and it just makes it more natural.”
The CTE program made the boards with one side made of corkboard and the other having slats — to hold paper and other instructional items.
“It’s cool, because it’s not just a whiteboard up on the wall, it’s in casing that can be used for true instruction and teaching,” McGuire said. “…They look good and they’re at an appropriate height, so a teacher and student can access them. We put 11 up, because at the time we had 10 classrooms.”
McGuire added, the 11th board is for physical education class.
Lumber and hardware were ordered and delivered to the high school shop. From there, the students planned, cut, measured, and bolted just short of a dozen structures.
During the planning period, high school students were challenged to brainstorm a cost-efficient design that would translate into quality that would withstand weather.
“We had to factor in the environment, in which they were going to be in,” Shaw said of the whiteboards. “They’re down in Matunuck, they’re close to the water, so we were able to use that in my lesson to discuss different parts of materials and where to use certain materials.”
The whiteboards were installed this past fall by custodians Andy Dibiasio and John Caporelli, who implemented a hook system to keep the doors open while in use. The boards are primed and could eventually be painted, school officials said.
With the boards set up, it offers a functional and flexible learning space. The idea, McGuire said, was to give teachers and students a peace of mind and a setting where they felt safe coming to work. Since the pandemic began, Matunuck has also built up three outdoor classrooms, an outdoor stage, and a garden. The school last year had an osprey pole installed. McGuire said, the next objective is a plan to create seating for the stage.
“It’s been so motivating, even for me as a principal,” McGuire said. “Coming out of COVID, it’s definitely the silver lining and it’s shifted how we’ve reimagined what school can look like.”
