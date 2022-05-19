NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — This weekend, Narragansett High School will produce “Urinetown, The Musical” that focuses on a water shortage and a government ban on private toilets.
The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity’s most basic needs. Amid the people, a hero decides that he’s had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to freedom.
It’s a play, say students and the school’s theater director, that gives many students an opportunity to expand their interests in theater and the performing arts while learning a number of skills, including team work and professional appearances for a general public audience.
Isabella McElroy, 17, a senior, plays Penelope Pennywise, a character that interests her.
“She is allowing me to explore a different part or parts of myself that I did not know were within me. I also like the internal dynamics she goes through during the show,” she said.
“In the beginning, the audience sees her as somebody intimidating and bitter, and you can sense disapproval from her everywhere you go. By the end of the play, she joins the protagonists in their revolution and has a plot twist that goes along with her. I love a good surprise with a character,” McElroy said.
The play involved a policeman grimly welcoming the audience, a 20-year drought has caused a terrible water shortage and the notion of having private toilets unthinkable.
All restroom activities are done in public toilets controlled by a megacorporation called “Urine Good Company” (or UGC). To control water consumption, people have to pay to use the amenities.
There are harsh laws ensuring that people pay to urinate, and if the laws are broken, the offender is sent to a place called “Urinetown,” never to return.
Oppressed masses huddle in line at the poorest, filthiest urinal in town, Public Amenity #9, which is run by the rigid, harshly authoritarian Penelope Pennywise and her assistant, dashing young everyman Bobby Strong.
Selina Amargo, 17, also a senior, plays Hope Cladwell, daughter of the CEO of the Urine Good Company.
“She’s very energetic and a bit innocent, but her focus lies in positivity over everything. I love this part because it allows me to have fun with the character,” she said.
Amargo noted that performing is important to her because of the privilege to entertain people.
“I love hearing what people think about performances because our job as actors is to transport the audience into a new world. It is so important to me because it also allows me to become a different person and see things from different perspectives,” she said.
McElroy said, “Performing has always been a huge part of me, since I was a little girl. It allows me to dig deeper within myself and explore different sides of me that I may or may not have known were there.”
“Some may be easier to find, and some definitely harder. I also feel like it gives me the chance to give people joy. They may be coming to my performance to escape life for a little while, or maybe to find some inspiration or somebody to look up to,” she said.
She has been performing in school productions since she was 10 years old.
“Performing is definitely something that I am passionate about. In the fall of this year, I will be attending Rhode Island College to minor in Theater in hopes to continue performing for musical theater, and perhaps onscreen, as well,” she said.
Amargo has acted both in the Narragansett school plays as well as community theater during the last seven years.
“I have done several productions outside of school in theaters like the Arctic Playhouse, Academy Players and the Stadium Theatre. I plan on continuing my performing career by double majoring in Classical Voice (Opera) and Technical Theatre (Stage Management and Design) at Wagner College in the fall,” she said.
Sarah Prickel-Kane is the theater program director at Narragansett High School and Middle School. She calls participation in the performances invaluable to students.
“Through theater, students learn discipline, hard work, and grit, but they are also able to express themselves in a unique and creative way. There are many students who struggle in classic “academic” areas who shine in the arts, especially in theater,” she explained.
“It is our duty to nurture our students’ talents and provide a creative learning environment for them through theater,” she added.
In the past eight years she has been working at Narragansett High School, she and students have produced several shows including “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Grease,” “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” and this year’s “Urinetown, The Musical.”
For a teacher, she said, performances always bring their challenges.
“Scheduling, dealing with a large volume of material, and getting students to break out of their shells are a few of the challenges. Luckily, I have a great team — Acting Coach Nick D’Amico and Choreographer and NHS Alum Rachel Benz. The easiest part is working together as a team to come up with a creative vision for the show- we tend to be on the same page,” she said.
This year’s production is based on a show that has won three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards.
Reviews have rated “Urinetown” a hilarious musical satire of the legal system, capitalism, social irresponsibility, populism, bureaucracy, corporate mismanagement, municipal politics and musical theatre all bound into one play from many points of view.
The show will have 7 p.m. performances May 20 through May 22 at Narragansett High School. Tickets can be obtained online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64763
