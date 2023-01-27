Editor's Note: This story has been revised from its original version to correct a typo in Dawn McPhillips' name. The Independent regrets the error.
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — It was north of 90 degrees, but Brenda Holder sat in her parked car under the sun. Looking. Waiting.
Hoping for any sightings.
It was July and her dog, a rescued chihuahua named CeCe, had been missing for days.
Holder would drive to spots she thought would be a good place to stakeout. Aside from the heat, she was most worried about her dog running into coyotes.
Between checking bushes and trash bins around town, neighbors would ride by on their bikes to check in with her.
“Did you find her?”
A few drones hummed through the air, that week, their owners a few neighbors from the Point Judith area keen on helping to look for the lost seven-pound pet.
The U.S. Army National Guard had allowed the locals onto their base to look through some nearby brush. But the brush was too thick.
Even so, Holder said she is grateful for how the locals came together to look for CeCe. She wasn’t alone in the search.
“The people helped me,” she said. “And I didn’t even know them.”
Jerry Curtin saw the flyer on the counter, inside a Cumberland Farms.
“Missing,” was bolded in scarlet. “Do not chase.”
Below the text was a photo of a tiny dog, sitting on a red cushion.
Curtin paid for his things and started down Route 108, known as Point Judith Road.
It was around 10:30 p.m. He was about halfway home, when he hit the brakes, near Sunset Boulevard.
“I saw something run in the middle of the street and at the last second I stopped,” Curtin said. “I didn’t know if I had hit whatever was in the street.”
He thought he saw something small cross the road. A fox? A baby deer?
“I couldn’t really quite tell but I could see the eyes,” Curtin said.
Curtin continued down the road. But he kept seeing those eyes in his head.
I think it might’ve been that dog, he thought to himself.
He hadn’t gotten a clean look of the animal. Still, he turned around and drove back to the Cumberland Farms where he had seen the notice.
“I got the flyer and called (Holder),” Curtin said. “She met me at Cumberland and followed with her car toward Escape Road … Of course, I felt for her, because my dog had just passed a year earlier … I can only imagine the trauma she faced.”
The pair looked around the area until around 11:30 p.m. CeCe wasn’t found that night.
But Holder prayed that what Curtin saw was a positive sign.
“What it gave her was hope that the dog was still alive,” Curtin said.
Holder has volunteered in local animal rescue for 10 years and has fostered 70 dogs, throughout that span. She has owned CeCe for four years now, adding that she couldn’t bring herself to send the little dog away.
“We have such a bond,” Holder said.
“She was traumatized because they found her on the street. She was a mess.”
Holder said, because of CeCe’s traumas, she was “afraid of everything” — hiding constantly within the house.
Holder eventually found that her newly adopted rescue was most comfortable in her bedroom. The dog confined herself to that space through the first year in her new home, Holder added.
Holder said, when dealing with fostered pets, patience is key.
“You have to spend a lot of time with them, and you have to build up trust. They don’t trust anybody,” Holder said. “A lot of people return these dogs because they say, ‘she’s not friendly, sometimes she growls.’ And people don’t understand what these dogs have been through. It takes a lot of time – a lot of patience.”
On the day CeCe went missing, there was a thunderstorm.
“When it thunders she hides – she comes upstairs and I cover her in a quilt,” Holder said.
But, that day, CeCe didn’t stay upstairs.
“It wasn’t like her.”
Holder said, although it wasn’t typical behavior for the dog, she was small enough where she could have squeezed through the fence surrounding the property.
Holder connected with local dog tracker Dawn McPhillips immediately – who she knew through her own volunteer work. McPhillips said, what owners and neighbors need to avoid when a pet is lost is to call for them or chase them around. This could push them further away from a safety point, she said.
“Dogs, the way their brain is wired, is completely different from a human,” McPhillips said. “They have serotonin in their brain just like we do. But when dogs go missing, it’s like they go into a short-term memory, where they may not remember their owner, they may not run right back to the house.”
Holder printed hundreds of flyers — McPhillips suggested 200-300 forms within a two-mile radius — and posted them throughout Narragansett. Phillips set up food stations in the area and monitored them with cameras. Ring cameras, Phillips added, can be particularly helpful when looking for a pet. This is because most lost dogs roam late at night, when the surrounding area is quiet.
“They’ll go into what’s called a survival mode and their survival mode is find a place to hunker down, which could be a full week,” McPhillips said. “A dog could go missing for a full week before anybody even sees the dog.”
Holder heard from Curtin at the end of the sixth day of the search.
On the eighth day, around 5 p.m., she received a call from neighbors who lived eight houses up the street from her.
“Your dog is in our yard.”
The neighbors called a few more people to the rear of the house and six to seven people formed a circle around the chihuahua, to keep it from running away.
When Holder got there, the dog was hiding in a bush.
Holder knelt and quietly called out.
“CeCe. CeCe.”
A few minutes later, CeCe poked her head out from around the bushes and rounded the bush.
“I saw her little face come around the corner and I’ve never been so emotional in my entire life,” Holder said. “Finding her, it was just … the best day of my life finding her. I can’t explain what it felt like … And I was because of the community.”
A few weeks later, Holder held a cookout and invited everyone who helped in the search.
“That this little dog survived eight days in this heatwave – I don’t know where she found water. There’s coyotes all over the place. It was a miracle,” Holder said. “I really do say, that’s what it was. Everybody said that. No one thought I would ever find her. But I couldn’t give up on her.”
