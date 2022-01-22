SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Union Fire District has launched a revamped website that showcases its members and makes it easier for new volunteers to apply to join the local department.
The new site, unionfiredistrict.com, has multiple user-friendly and resource-oriented features, including information about the department as a whole, the several individual stations within the district, a news page and more.
UFD Chief Steven Pinch announced the launch of the new website last week.
“We are very excited to be able to offer this brand new website to the South Kingstown community and beyond,” Pinch said. “It will greatly streamline the application process, will offer detailed information on each of the stations within the Union Fire District, and will feature the latest news for the department all in an easy-to-navigate space.”
For prospective volunteers, the site offers a page of frequently asked questions and a section on training.
The “Become a Volunteer” page offers information for anyone who is considering joining the Union Fire District. There are links for junior membership open to those ages 16-17 and full membership for those age 18 and older.
The ability to apply to become a volunteer online will make it much easier for residents to navigate the UFD’s new membership process, according to Pinch.
Along with these features, there are also pages where residents can contact the department and learn more about the chief, assistant chief and deputy chiefs.
The website was designed by John Guilfoil Public Relations and was built using the WordPress website platform. It features a modern, HTML 5 “Responsive Design” that works equally well on computer, tablet, and smartphone screens.
The site also directly links to the department’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, which residents are encouraged to connect with in order to have quick access to the latest updates from the Union Fire District.
In 2020 the district was awarded $442,000 in federal funds to increase retention and numbers — before there is a problem — in its all-volunteer corps of people who turn out in heat, snow, ice and hurricanes to help others.
The Union Fire District encompasses eight stations throughout town and covers about 64 square miles. Over the past 10 years, the number of active firefighters in the district has dropped from a high of about 120 to about 80 to 90 in recent years.
A national shortage of volunteers has sparked the department to prevent a fire before it starts. The grant is designed to be used over four years to increase participation and make volunteering more attractive with better incentives.
The problem of disappearing volunteers in society was examined in a 2018 University of Maryland study, “Where are America’s Volunteers?” It found that since 2005 the national volunteer rate has declined from 28.8 percent to a 15-year low of 24.9 percent in 2015.
The study, which analyzed activities of people age 16 and older in all 50 states, also found that if the volunteer rate had not declined at all between 2004 and 2015, over 9.8 million more Americans would have volunteered in 2015.
