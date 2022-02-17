NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee voted to approve a new mask policy in which masks will become optional in schools on March 4 at their meeting this past Monday.
“We’re at a point now where incidents of COVID are dramatically dropping since Christmas,” Superintendent Phil Auger said. “ We have increased vaccination rates in our schools. I’ve spoken with the Department of Health this morning, we’ve all heard from the governor and I’ve talked with our physician for the district and all are in agreement that it is time to go to an optional recommendation for masking in schools.”
Auger said that he was part of a group call of all the superintendents in RI and that as far as he is aware that Providence is the only district that will continue forcing children to wear masks.
Blasbalg said that until the federal government rescinds its own regulations, masks will still need to be worn by students taking a school bus.
Parents in attendance at the meeting made their almost unanimous support of the decision to remove the mask mandates in schools known. Whether they encouraged the loosening of these rules as a result of growing vaccination numbers or as a means to help their children return to some normality and give them back an ability to socialize there was clear support from the public for allowing students to resume a normal education.
“For the better part of two years our kids have done everything asked of them including complying with the blunt, broad, mandate of masking up at school,” said Jaime Bachant of North Kingstown. “With the benefit now of vaccines available to all, rapid tests available, N95’s and other PPE available to all, it is time to adapt and use more precise measures. With what we know now and what we’ve learned, to continue mandating masks in school is not only unreasonable, it’s harsh.”
Committee Member Jake Mather said that being an official elected to make school policy did not qualify him to set school policy on masks.
“I’m fine making health decisions for my two kids,” said Mather. “What I’m not fine with is making health decisions for 4,000 other kids in our community. I just have a real problem acting as a health professional when we’re not health professionals. We’re elected officials that have, in my opinion, no right to be making this decision.”
With the proposal to make masks optional much of the focus was on those who would choose not to wear one. However, Councilperson Lisa Hildebrand made sure to bring up concern for those who choose to still wear one.
“I just wanna really urge our community to use compassion and empathy for those who children, students and teachers who elect to wear the masks because they’re immunocompromised, there’s a family member who they live with that is high risk or siblings… it really doesn’t matter,” Hildebrand said. “I just want us all to continue to remember that while we’re making a decision to allow for choice there will be people who choose to wear a mask for whatever reason. I want to make sure we remain compassionate to those individuals.”
In other business the school committee has begun discussion and planning of its 2022-23 academic calendar. The calendar will be discussed further for final decisions at the committee’s next meeting.
A bottom line number was officially chosen by the committee for their budget request to the town council. The school committee’s official request for a general fund budget will be just over $74.2 million of which town funding would be a little more than $58 million, Blasbalg said. There will also be a grant fund budget request and an enterprise fund for another almost $8 million.
Should the town council not support this budget request and they approve a lesser amount then it will be up to the school committee to cut their proposed budget in accordance. The school committee will have their next meeting on Tuesday March 8, 2022 at 7 p.m. No decision has been made as to whether or not the meeting will be held in person or on Zoom, but the ending of the governor’s mandate and the choice to make masks optional make an in person meeting likely.
