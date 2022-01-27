SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. – In what some members said was a hard but necessary decision, the South Kingstown School Committee voted to back a reconfiguration plan that would close Curtis Corner Middle School and Wakefield Elementary School within the next two to three years, moving the students in both to other facilities in town.
The six members present Thursday all voted in favor of endorsing one of two options before the district. Member Christie Fish was not present.
In the chosen scenario, Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck elementary schools would host grades 1-4 in 2022-23. Three pre-kindergarten classes would remain at Wakefield.
After the 2022-23 school year, Curtis Corner Middle School would close, with Broad Rock Middle School hosting grades 6-8. Peace Dale, West Kingston and Matunuck would house grades K-5.
Then in 2024-25 or later, Wakefield Elementary School would close and pre-K would relocate to the high school.
Committee member Kate McMahon Macinanti said the decision was hard, but overdue.
“One of the things we made very clear was budget wasn’t our main focus, but in fact, what was best for all of our pre-k through 12 children,” Macinanti said. “I’ve been laser focused on the fact over the past 10 years … we’ve continuously failed a portion of the children in our community. We have the data that backs that up, we have the test scores, we have the stats. We know that if we keep doing what we’ve always done, we will get what we’ve always gotten.”
The committee opted to keep Wakefield Elementary School open longer than would happen in an alternate scenario.
In the first year under the rejected option, Wakefield would close. Pre-K and grade 1 children would go to Peace Dale, with grades 2-4 split between West Kingston and Matunuck. Broad Rock and Curtis Corner would keep their current configurations.
In year two, 2023-24, Curtis Corner also would close and grades 6-8 would move to Broad Rock. Then, West Kingston and Matunuck would also absorb grade 5.
Member Melissa Boyd said the process of choosing the reconfiguration option was not rushed, and that robust, informative and challenging discussions took place, with many ideas put forward.
“Our students are fortunate. We are in an excellent school district and have outstanding administrators and teachers, and I have faith that that is our shared mission,” Boyd said. “My hope is that every child in the future will be excited about their schooling – that they want to come to their buildings and these spaces.”
Boyd said there remains much work to do and questions to answer, “but I believe with our consulting team and potential future experts to bring in, we can get there.”
But the committee’s decision faced criticism from parents including Viera Levitt, who said it was rushed, and that parents trying to navigate caring for their children over the holidays and during a surge in the pandemic weren’t even aware it was happening.
“We thought the decision was made a few years ago to keep Wakefield Elementary School open,” Levitt said. “The town spoke when they elected four community members who had openly opposed the closure of WES.”
Levitt also questioned a lack of details about such aspects as transportation of students and class sizes.
“The School Committee doesn’t know what DLI (Spanish Immersion Program) will look like under Plan A or Plan B,” she said. “They are unsure where the displaced children from WES will go. How are families supposed to feel confident in the decisions being made when so many questions can’t be answered?”
Deciding to close schools during the pandemic and with interim leadership also seems short-sighted, she added.
“Closing WES isn’t just closing a school, it is taking away a community from 130-plus children. It’s taking away the little bit of normalcy and stability these children have had,” Levitt said. “This doesn’t just apply to Wakefield families. With closing WES, families from other schools will also be moved around to fill schools, equally disrupting more families in the process.”
Earlier this month, Studio JAED, the consulting firm hired by the district, presented a 10-year forecast of facility needs for Curtis Corner that totaled $39 million, $12.6 million for Matunuck Elementary School, $15.6 million for Wakefield Elementary School, $21.1 million for Peace Dale Elementary School, $12.9 million for West Kingston Elementary School, $20 million for Broad Rock School and $58 million for South Kingstown High School.
The study showed that Wakefield and Curtis Corner schools require the most facility spending per square foot over the 10-year period.
Member Carol Vetter noted the committee and subcommittees examined 14 different options for the schools over months.
“This is not something done in the last minute – there was a lot of discussion with every stakeholder we could think of at the table. It was thoroughly vetted,” she said. “I read every single one of the 236 comments that came back from the survey that we did. Option A came out as more favorable than the others. I respect that as a collaborative opinion of the community. People really want their kindergartners on the same bus, in the same building with their second- or third-grader. They want their kids together.”
Committee member Michelle Brousseau, a veteran educator, said the committee has to look at the entire district, not just the elementary schools she or her children attended.
“I have to look at any decision or vote I make on every single young person that goes through our schools,” she said.
Member Michael Marran echoed her comments.
“From my perspective, this is about stewardship. We are guardians for about 2,500 children. It’s not about bricks and mortar, it’s about 2,500 or 2,600 kids,” he said. Marran pointed to projections that show South Kingstown’s enrollment declined 20 percent over the last decade and is forecast to drop another 15 to 20 percent in the next 10 years.
“We have to deal with that,” he said.
Chairwoman Paula Whitford said the community can’t keep doing the same thing expecting different results.
“Here in SK that’s what we’ve been doing. It takes a lot of courage to come and sit up here at this table and then make hard decisions,” Whitford said. “And for me, making the hard decisions, I’m just going to continue keeping the kids at the front and keep it about the kids and about our schools being the best place possible to teach our kids. Sometimes we just can’t do it the way we think we could, which is having all of these schools.”
Resident Matt Lonergan has two daughters in elementary school. He spoke before Thursday’s vote.
“Politics has tried to closed Wakefield Elementary before, and the community has stopped it,” he said.
He also slammed a survey the committee sent out about the options.
“Aside from the fact that no maps were included to show what area would be re-districted, it only included three choices. It never presented a concrete idea of where my daughters, who attend Wakefield Elementary School, would go if their school is closed,” he said.
He suggested closing Curtis Corner, bringing all fifth-graders back to the elementary schools with Broad Rock housing grades 6-8 and keeping the high school as-is.
“We deserve better than this. Our children and our town deserve a comprehensive plan with transparency and focused on education and not just cutting costs … a community schooling experience, not children switching schools every few years.”
