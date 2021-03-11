SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Senior citizens getting their first COVID-19 shots in South Kingstown got a little help from members of the Union Fire District, who pitched in to help the seniors at the regional vaccination site in town.
Fire district members have been helping transport elderly patients to and from their vehicles at the clinic, which is located at the South Road Elementary School building in South Kingstown.
The clinic is a regional site that opened in December and started with first responders and now is working on providing the vaccine to elderly members of the communities of Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett. Vaccines have been administered to those in the community who are 75 or older.
Union Fire District Chief Steven Pinch volunteered on Feb. 27 to help direct members of the public inside the clinic.
“Certainly we’re very happy to be part of the effort to get everybody vaccinated,”Pinch said. “I commend the members of the UFD for the work they have done providing assistance, as well as to the other law enforcement and health care workers who have made this regional site run so smoothly since opening back in December.”
Fire volunteers used a small transport vehicle called a Gator, a type of ATV, to take the seniors from their vehicles to and from the building. The vaccine site is set up in such a way that recipients enter at the front of the South Road School and get the shot, then walk to another area of the building to rest for 15 minutes of observation before exiting on the north side, Pinch said. That put the seniors at a greater distance from their vehicles.
“That’s a long walk for them,” Pinch said. “They appreciated it, especially when we had icy conditions early on.”
The fire district put its Gator to work and had help from a Gator used by the recreation department.
“We made sure to have people always available in the parking lot to give anyone a ride that needed it,” Pinch said.
The fire chief also was on hand for a visit Feb. 27 by incoming Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee, who stopped to tour the South Road facility.
“It was great to see communities coming together to get shots in arms quickly and safely at the regional vaccine clinic in South Kingstown,” McKee later said. “Getting Rhode Islanders vaccinated and beating COVID-19 requires a full state response. I’m grateful for everyone who is stepping up and doing their part.”
McKee was sworn in as governor March 2 after former Gov. Gina Raimondo resigned to become U.S. Dept. of Commerce secretary.
The South Road clinic had 250 doses of the COVID vaccine available for the Feb. 27 vaccination operation, according to Town Manager Rob Zarnetske.
Operations at the South Road School regional vaccination site are set to wind down in the coming weeks, Zarnetske said. The state is planning to open a larger facility to accommodate more people.
“We’re probably looking at the state setting up a state site in South Kingstown, but it will not be at South Road School. It will be at a larger facility,” Zarnetske said. “They’re still working through where that will be, but it will likely be in West Kingston.”
