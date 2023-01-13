Victoria Hancock, 17, of South Kingstown, finds confidence in music. It’s inspirational.
“For me, music is a major part of who I am. Without it, I don’t really know who I’d be or what I’d be doing,” said the South Kingstown High School viola player and singer.
“Music often gives me the self-confidence I tend to lack and reminds me that I am good at something and that I’ll always have something there to make me happy,” she added.
With it comes sometimes reinforcing recognition — like making Rhode Island’s all-state music competition — that many adolescents need on the paths of discovery about their work and themselves.
Hancock and hundreds of other students around the state are now practicing for that competition in March. In some ways, it rewards students by having them compete with others to determine the best among the best.
In other ways, say teachers familiar with the competition, it gives students a chance to just find reward in doing their personal best.
Junior all-state is open to students in grades 7-9. Senior all-state is for students in grades 10-12. Auditions are held in November of each year.
A team of adjudicators is hired to listen to music that the students prepare for this audition. They receive a score for their audition and are then ranked.
The ensembles are then given assembled according to the scores. This year, about 1400 students auditioned. About 700 hundred students will be chosen according to the highest rankings.
Teachers report they put in hours of study and practice for an eight-minute audition that determines if they are selected to play with other students from around the state.
The music is difficult and the students need to present their best work under pressure and competition, teachers and students said.
Many musicians performed at a very high level but may have missed being accepted by a point or two, but instructors stress that their accomplishments are as significant as the experience of professional competing that will be found in life ahead.
Asher Henry, 17, is also an SKHS student, who plays the viola and percussion.
“It feels good to make the competition especially because this is my last year being eligible to try out. I try to practice at least every other day for no less than 45 minutes. It is pretty difficult but also fun to balance two different instruments,” he said.
Prout High School as well as schools in the North Kingstown and Narragansett districts also have students participating.
Zachary DiBiase, 11, goes to school in North Kingstown and is a top-ranked classical senior alto saxophonist in Rhode Island. He has been selected for All-State four times.
“It’s something to be proud of as it takes a lot of practice to earn that seat. It will look great on my college resume because it shows that I am interested in more than just my college major (engineering) and that I have other skills and talents,” he said.
In Narragansett, Ethan Smith, a ninth grader, plays the euphonium and is first in the state junior division. The euphonium is a medium-sized, 3- or 4-valve, often compensating, conical-bore, tenor-voiced brass instrument
He has been in school bands since third grade and until recently played piano for personal enjoyment since fourth grade.
“I feel like music has always been a big influence in my life, from listening to playing. Music is so complex, and the depth of music pushes me to be better and to learn more about it,” he said.
Andrew Tessier, a Prout High School student, accents that point and noted the feelings it evokes. As with the others, music has been a major interest for most of his life.
“Music is a great way to express emotions. As I’ve grown up through the years I’ve noticed that different genres of music can influence my mood and emotions,” he said.
“I’ve always enjoyed all-state because making music is much more fun surrounded by so many talented people from different backgrounds with different perspectives. I have been in a few different programs and none have been quite like all-state,” he said.
Getting to the all-state competition is an important milestone in his young life as it is for most of their aspiring musicians whether for personal pleasure or in search of a career-related interest.
“It feels like a tremendous achievement, and I had been looking forward to it ever since my sister auditioned when she was in middle school. Being a part of a band comprised of the best players in the state is an honor, and I feel very grateful for the opportunity,” he said.
Teachers also find the thrill in preparing for the competition as much as the students.
“I am very proud of the work of our students to be accepted to this year’s all-state music groups! This accomplishment represents a significant commitment of time and effort and a love of making music beyond the scope of our regular school program,” said Fritz Benz, SKHS instrumental music director.
It also brings an atmosphere of professionalism that extends beyond just the familiar environment of the school.
Sarah Prickel-Kane, Narragansett High School choral director, pointed to that importance beyond just recognition for the school and the student.
“Bringing together students from all over the state to play and sing high-quality repertoire with an esteemed conductor can be a life-changing and highly educational experience for the participants,” she said.
“This is why we encourage our students to audition — not for the reputation or prestige, but for the chance to learn and create at a high level,” she added.
Ryan Cox, director of music at Prout, said, “As a music director, I have to cater to a sort of middle ground of a wide variety of experience levels, but when students are surrounded by other musicians who perform at a high level, they can explore music more deeply and get more of a challenge out of what they are performing.”
Toni-Annette Silveira oversees band and jazz players at North Kingstown High School.
She added, “These honor ensembles showcase important skills that we need high schoolers to learn: time management, discipline, challenging oneself, accepting criticism, delivering under pressure, working as a team, and following through.”
The full list of local students selected is as follows:
South Kingstown Schools: Taylor Waddell, Lily Culpepper, Mason Doran, Abby Licht, Melody Krueger, Jeffrey Hill, Sean Thoma, Eloise Stabile, William Erautt, Abigail Barrus, Emma Laning, Sabrina Blaney, Brady Clarke, Amalia Costa, Ruby Beatrice, Lennon Schroeder, Liam Oberley, Jazsmin Black, Kayla Sorka, Victoria Hancock, Emily Babigian, Janelle Sherman, Alexander Grandidge, Danielle Stone, Chloe Hoffer, Kai Speredelozzi, Margaret Carlson, Liam Sagal, Sofia Caito, Scarlett Sagal, Isabella Lawless, Asher Henry, Kathryn Barris, Monica Thoma, Klez Carlson, Dewni Weerakkody, Aimee Clark, Caitlyn Pierce, Olivia Walsh, Miles Licht, James Blakeney, Leo Singer, Kayla Bergstrom, Lillian Cote, Oliver Dickinson, Penelope Fillion, Juliana Oliva, Kingston Ross, Norah Doran, Lydon Richard and Sophie Song.
Narragansett Schools: Isabel Corson, Kevin Conrady, Ethan Smith, JJ Brindamour, Abigail Gibbs, Forrest McNamara, Grayson Edge, Myles Harding, Gavin Seger, Charlie Baer, Audrey Collins, Reagan Donnelly, Niamh Fogarty, Gianna Thomas, Arianna Hughes, Ava Irarragorry, Jaelin Lindsey and Sofia Sweet
North Kingstown Schools: Paige Barlow, Kasha Bissell, Liliann Borkman, Aiden Boyd, Cameron Boyd, Jenna Clark, Victoria Cormier, Alexa Danis, Zachary DiBiase, Emma Donnelly, Madison Donnelly, Sophia Jones, Drew Kardos, Quinn Kennedy, Abby Kilday, Rory Laing, Jiayi Li, Dan Macari, Leila Macera, Virginia Martin, Liam McIntire, Michael Mongeau, Mackenzie North, Quinn O’Connell, Elijah Prescott, Caroline Ranucci, Olivia Rohrbach, Sandhya Scott, Brianna Sheahan-Nguyen, Isabel Silveira, Tiffani Tan, Jason Wahl, Jonathan Wahl and Evan Wysor.
Prout High School: Elizabeth Demos, Francisca Gregory, Christian Dowling, Lena Eng, Skyelyn Bozzi, Brian Laboissonniere, Andrew Tessier, Erin Abatiello and Sophie Garman.
