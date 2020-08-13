NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Even as the state’s date for classes shifted this week, Narragansett Public Schools continue to prepare for children and teachers to return, with COVID-19 precautions in full effect and different ways of learning mapped out.
The state had previously set an Aug. 31 date for classes to begin, but Gov. Gina Raimondo announced Wednesday afternoon that date has been postponed by two weeks to give local districts more time to prepare.
Barring any further changes, classes are slated to start statewide Sept. 14.
“Narragansett is obligated to abide by their determination of which phase of opening is allowed,” the town’s school district says in a lengthy FAQ outlining the plan to reopen schools.
The Rhode Island Department of Education has issued guidance documents that ask schools to make operational changes such as organizing and scheduling students in “stable groups” to minimize the possible spread of infection, develop health and safety protocols such as mandatory face coverings for all students and designing classroom spaces to maintain 6-foot separation, and re-configuring transportation policies and practices to maintain social distancing.
“All of these changes mean that school will look and feel substantially different than it typically does,” Narragansett Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings said. “However, these changes are all intended to keep our students, staff and families as safe as possible. We have all made sacrifices to reduce the spread of the virus in the past several months, and we do not want to squander the gains we have made as a community in battling the spread of the virus.”
Narragansett will offer an online option for learning, in addition to in-person classes.
The district conducted surveys to assess the needs of parents and to allow them to choose the option that best fits their needs.
Though anyone can opt for online learning, the district said, preference will be given to those with medical documentation to support their request. The option also may be appropriate for students who thrive in the remote learning environment.
Narragansett has, in fact, submitted three plans to the state education department: one for full in-person schooling (with the option for parents to opt into distance learning for their child), one for partial opening and a third for distance learning for all students.
“Once RIDE makes the final determination for what fall will look like, we will know which plan we will be moving forward with. If the cases spike, then RIDE will direct the districts to move to either the Partial or Full DL plans,” the district said.
If a ‘hybrid’ situation is determined by the school or mandated by the state, in a partial return scenario the town’s middle and high schools would alternate in-person learning days for students. At Pier Middle School, days would alternate by team, with Wednesday being a distance learning day for all students. At Narragansett High School, grades would alternate by grade level, with Wednesday being a distance learning day for all students.
For a partial in-person return, grades pre-kindergarten through 2 will attend in-person Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and grades 3-4 will attend in-person Tuesday and Thursday, with the alternate days being distance learning days.
Moving to a hybrid model, consideration will be given for full in-person instruction with limited movement to students who struggled with distance learning due to disability, the district said. Students who attend in person may have some or all of their classes virtually from a stable setting.
The district is developing how extracurricular activities and sports will look if schools are able to safely offer them in some capacity. And some electives will not be offered his year, such as the Adventure Education in the Physical Education department at the high school.
The schools also have taken many precautions around providing a safe environment, according to the plans.
Air systems are set to the highest possible outdoor air ventilation, eliminating recirculation, with highest possible filtration.
A training video will be shared with students and staff and will play on a screen in the schools to emphasize the proper way to wear a face mask. Also, students will have training at each school about the health and safety requirements for reopening. The session will include a mask and face covering training video that will remind students of the daily requirement. The video will be repeated on the first day and regularly thereafter.
Temperature checks will be conducted upon entry to each building. Should an individual be screened for a temperature over 100 degrees, he or she will be isolated and assessed by the school nurse before either being sent home or allowed to proceed to class.
Mental health is also addressed in the plan.
Educators have worked with national research, engaged school support personnel and have attended sessions with outside agencies to brainstorm how to address the needs, according to the plan. School psychologists, social workers, student assistance counselors, school counselors and nurses will check in with students through both the in-person and distance learning models.
Students and staff will not be required to have a COVID-19 test before re-entering school. All students are expected to complete a daily screening before the school day begins through a verbal, written or web-based system. Any students experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 before the school day begins are expected to stay home.
If a student develops COVID-19 symptoms while at school, the child will be taken to the school nurse and the isolation room immediately. Parents or guardians will be notified and they are directed to seek medical advice for the student within 48 hours and schedule a COVID-19 test as needed.
Symptomatic students will not be allowed to return to school until cleared by a medical provider.
Schools have also made changes to how students eat their lunches and how they would use the hallways between classrooms, according to the plan.
Schools will not use Plexiglass at desks, but are focusing on model classrooms in each school that have been laid out to maximize social distancing. In accordance with RIDE guidance, whenever possible, 6 feet of space between students will be maintained.
The district also indicated it has ample supplies of both face masks and equipment and solutions for cleaning. In addition, for distance learning, equipment will be available for any student that doesn’t have a computer at home.
“While we are planning for many possibilities and attending to important details, schools are complex organizations and there will certainly be adjustments and changes,” Cummings said. “We know it will not be easy, but we are confident that, together, we can meet the challenge of returning to school safely.”
