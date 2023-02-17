Stephanie Nowell of Charlestown got very sick on January 6 with various symptoms, visited a walk-in clinic and received antibiotics that didn’t work for her.
She returned to the walk-in once more and was given additional antibiotics that helped. Her primary care doctor had left the practice to which Nowell belonged and she was having difficulty finding a new doctor.
“If I had a primary care doctor I could have consulted with, I think I could have gotten better faster,” she said.
It is tough to get an appointment with an internal medicine doctor in South County today. Waiting times could be long and a walk-in medical treatment center, pharmacy clinic or hospital emergency room — when it’s not really needed — may be the only place to go.
The difficulty of finding a primary care physician stems from an exodus of them from the practice of medicine. Many doctors point to a variety of reasons for leaving and less interest in young medical students wanting to pursue general medicine.
Among the reasons are too much stress, onerous requirements by medical systems seeking to cut costs, insurance companies wanting detailed records to qualify for payment, low pay and overall changes in the practice of internal medicine that make it less fulfilling as a career.
In their place are an increase of mid-level medical professionals — often called advanced practice providers — like nurse practitioners and physician assistants.
Now these professionals are getting their day in the sun with a rise in demand for their needed skills that also come with less cost in billing to insurance companies and less training for patients.
In several interviews with physicians about the shortage of primary care doctors, all are pointing to more demands in their jobs that take away from patient care as frustrations and stress build. Most would only speak anonymously because of fear of repercussions from hospital systems.
“It’s like watching a train crash. I know what’s coming and it’s going to be a worse crash,” said Dr. Sal Abbruzzese, former president of the South County Hospital medical staff who departed in December to open up a practice in Wakefield. It is the first time in many years that a doctor has opened a solo practice in the area, he said.
“I have people calling me, leaving wine on my doorstep with a note asking to be taken on, referrals from many other doctors who just can’t take on any more patients. It’s incredible, I’ve never seen such a thing,” said Abbruzzese who started work as a doctor more than 20 years ago.
Other doctors in the area interviewed echoed similar statements about the administrative headaches now forcing them to leave practice or open up “concierge” services where a patient pays a multi-thousand-dollar fee — sometimes upwards of $3,000 or more.
The high out-of-pocket cost brings for the few that can afford this convenience round-the-clock access and the kind of personal attention often missing now from many busy practices focusing on patient volume or through-put.
“Yes, I would say that people could soon be up the creek without a paddle if this continues,” said Dr. Gloria Sun, another physician who shelved her general practice career because of excessive demands and is now in a job at the University of Rhode Island student health services.
However, leaving was not easy, she said.
“It was very difficult for me. I feel like I’ve given up,” she added in a voice that slowly and softly let out the words. Her youthful brimming enthusiasm and idealism have faded to later-in-life resignation to dealing with the current medical industrial complex.
A spokesman for South County Health pointed to the mid-level professionals stepping in as an inevitability in the industry as more doctors leave both on the local and national scenes.
“In a primary care setting, advanced practice providers will fill an increasingly important role as the physician workforce ages into retirement and fewer new physicians choose to establish practices in Rhode Island,” explained Matt Moeller, SCH spokesman.
These mid-level APPs are licensed nurse practitioners, physician assistants, advanced practice registered nurses and others. To help ease the transition of doctor-only visits for patients, health systems are lumping the term “advanced practice provider” to mean both the doctor and the mid-levels together in a “team” approach.
Gone from reference often these days is your “personal physician” or your “primary care physician” known colloquially as your “PCP.”
Fewer Internists
Local doctors, who did not want their names used, said that the practice of medicine in profit-centered medical systems has beaten down many general medicine doctors.
They feel beleaguered by too much medical records paperwork, low pay, and hard-driving measures putting performance — the volume of patients seen — over patient care to make up for reduced insurance payments.
Alarm bells were sounded in the state more than two years ago, according to state Department of Public Health officials, as evidence mounted that thousands of doctors could potentially leave primary care practice by 2030.
The shortage of primary care doctors is also a national problem, too. Many want out because retirement looks far better than dealing with defeating requirements for endless after-hours of filling out patients’ detailed electronic medical records (EMR), they say.
Sun was one of them.
“I was spending up to three hours every night on paperwork. It’s just so all-consuming, even for a short and simple visit. EMR is what is killing medicine,” she said about records needing to be filled out in exacting detail so that insurance companies don’t lowball reimbursements already low on a profit scale for operations of medical practices and hospitals, say health care business managers.
Abbruzzese, 50, who last month opened his private practice, said that health systems are “running doctors out of town. They are not providing us with the tools we need. They want more and more and give less and less.”
For example, he referenced that various tests are available only on certain days, needed scans cannot be done on weekends, picc lines are inserted only on particular days and “even the cafeteria staff wasn’t around on weekends.”
Making matters worse, he and others added, is that the COVID pandemic has pushed doctors to the brink of sacrificing their own health and many died across the country in that service. It brought about a new reality of their limitations in today’s world of medicine.
“When we older doctors went into practice, we were told by our older doctors that this is a lifestyle — not a job — and this is your life now. Your job is to take care of your patients. That is slipping away from many of my colleagues’ abilities to do,” he said.
For instance, 57-year-old Sun’s colleagues and patients call her a devoted doctor. One patient who had cancer and lost her husband after an accident in which he was paralyzed from the neck down found a trusted medical advisor and friend in Sun.
“I just love her. Please tell her to take me. I can’t find anyone in the area,” the former patient said. It’s a sentiment that plies on Sun and other doctors interviewed who also have changed their medical career paths.
Sun, like many doctors her age, entered medicine to help people overcome or cope with diseases and be compassionate as much as possible in times of real need.
For those in medical school today that mission in primary care is an unappealing career. It’s akin to a caged mouse on a wheel being electronically stimulated to go faster and faster, some medical students have said.
Burnout comes quickly. This upcoming generation of doctors values the work-life balance, so the cage is out of the question for many, say young doctors preferring specialties that have a less hectic pace.
Who’s left to help?
More and more health systems are putting a stronger focus on mid-level advanced practice providers to step in as South County Health is doing. Thundermist Health Center reported it started with mid-levels before the primary care doctor shortage became the current topic of public and media attention.
In federally reported training standards, the National Institute of Health said physicians, physician assistants (PAs), nurse practitioners (NPs) and advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) have vastly different requirements for admission to graduate programs, clinical exposure, and postgraduate training.
The National Institute of Health reported that nurse practitioners on average have about 500 clinical contact hours in training compared to 2,000 for a physician’s assistant and 5,000 or more for a doctor. Neither the NP nor the PA has a residency requirement in training as does the medical doctor, NIH said.
For specialty areas, the PA or NP also has no further training, but the doctor has three- and four-year programs with 13,500 to 18,000 clinical hours.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook, growth projections for advanced practice providers are much faster than the average for other professions.
The projected growth for advanced practice registered nurses over the ten-year period 2019-2029 is 45%. Over the same period, physician assistant jobs are projected to grow by 31%.
Thundermist has had a nurse practitioner fellowship for over five years for training in community health and integrates them into its healthcare teams, said Amanda Barney, spokeswoman for Thundermist, which has offices in Wakefield.
She said that at Thundermist there is roughly a 50-50 split in the number of doctors compared to other primary care specialists and APPs.
Moeller of South County Health did not give a ratio, but said that in 2022 SCH hired six new primary care providers, defined as either APPs or doctors. Barney did not have any immediate figures on her organization’s hiring numbers last year.
With retirements and turnover, he said, “we are net positive two primary care providers during that same time.” Nonetheless, there remains a need for local primary care services.
“South County Health estimates there is demand for 6-12 additional primary care providers in Washington County,” he added.
“We are in the final stages of rolling out a formal program for on-boarding and mentoring nurse practitioners early in their career that have an interest in primary care,” Moeller said.
Like Thundermist, SCH’s primary care nurse practitioners and other APPs work in teams that include physicians, pharmacists, nurses and possibly social workers as needed. As with Thundermist, SCH also refers patients to specialists when needed.
More and increased training is underway as the need for them becomes more apparent.
“The mentorship program that South County Health is developing focuses on pairing new nurse practitioners with senior-level providers who have extensive experience navigating the healthcare landscape,” said Ian Clark, SCH vice president.
“It’s our hope this partnership will facilitate orienting those who are new to practice in Rhode Island to the intangibles, like working with our electronic health record, networking with other medical staff, and building a durable practice for long-term sustainability in the community,” he said.
“This program, we are confident, will allow us to increase the number of primary care nurse practitioners in our area and better meet the needs of the community,” Moeller added.
While APPs across the country are in many different medical services — oncology, orthopedics, surgery and neonatal — their use in primary care is also a boon for insurance and managed-care companies who may pay fees lower than they might for a medical doctor.
The State of Rhode Island licenses some advanced practice providers, like nurse practitioners, to also practice autonomously.
Increase Use of APPs
Last July a new survey of more than 60 organizations representing over 3,000 APPs nationwide found that three-fourths of diverse health systems have a strategy in place to increase the use of their APPs.
One of the largest studies focusing specifically on these roles, the 2022 Advanced Practice Provider Strategy & Oversight Survey provided key data points to help hospitals and medical groups.
These focus on better use of APPs while also spotlighting key areas for leaders to be aware of when pursuing an APP strategy, said the research firm the Coker Group.
This national healthcare advisory firm based in Alpharetta, Ga., found that organizations who said they are increasing APP involvement were responding to several market drivers, including the need to improve access to care including a shortage in primary care doctors, adapt to organizational growth, and improve the efficiency and quality of care.
These needs have been magnified nationally across healthcare following the COVID-19 pandemic and a growing labor shortage, it said.
“Our goal in creating this survey was to fill some of the gaps in data-driven information available and to better understand industry best practices,” said Matt Jensen, senior manager at the Coker Group.
“When organizations utilize APPs in the right way, they’re able to expand patient access, increase quality and drive performance. Across healthcare, however, hiring experienced APPs is extremely difficult, and the survey reflects that by showing just how many organizations are investing the time and resources required to onboard and train new APPs.”
It also pointed to challenges ahead, especially with resistant medical doctors who have concerns about APP training that is not as in-depth as full-scale medical school, internship, residency and fellowship that all bring over a decade of learning.
Roughly 67% of those polled said they allow their physicians to choose if they work with APPs for coverage of certain responsibilities. But about half of those physicians are hesitant to work with others, citing a heavy time commitment and a lack of incentive.
The experience of an APP also makes a difference in physicians’ use, with respondents indicating they spend more than 2.5 times the amount of time supervising APPs with less than two years of experience.
When asked about the barriers physicians have in a willingness to oversee APPs, the majority cited the time commitment and a lack of monetary incentive. While 46% of those overseeing APPs receive a fixed stipend for their supervision, 36% said there was no additional compensation.
Several local doctors did not want their names used when discussing the greater use of APPs. They acknowledged, however, that these advanced provider practitioners serve a vital role in handling minor issues.
“They are useful to support the practice and handle sinus infections, urinary tract infections and colds, but they need to know their limits,” one doctor said.
“You need to give new ones a lot of time — that you don’t have — to train them and this comes on top of all the other things, and a larger volume of patients that health systems want you to see. There aren’t the resources to help them,” a South Kingstown doctor added.
Abbruzzese was blunter.
“You get what you pay for, you get what you are trained in and it’s going to be a problem,” he said noting that doctors go through at least eight years of post-university training while for APPs it’s it far fewer.
“We’ll see what happens,” he said, while healthcare systems say they are putting bets on additional training and mentoring will add to the value of these professionals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.