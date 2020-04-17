SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown School Committee held its first virtual meeting on Tuesday, where Superintendent of Schools Linda Savastano gave the committee an update on how the schools are faring in the state’s almost month-long virtual classroom experiment.
“We’re very different than we were a month ago,” Savastano said, thanking the board and the leadership team as well as union leadership, for the transition.
“Ultimately we worked on a written plan that got us to this point, and we know we want it to be the best it can be for our children,” she said. “We continue to be hard at work on our virtual learning plan.”
The district had been preparing since late February, when the state health department told superintendents about a presumptive positive COVID-19 case in the state.
It gave the schools some time to begin to plan and to clean and disinfect their schools, Savastano said.
The state education department required all districts to have distance learning plans by March 19. On March 13, educators went on a one-week hiatus during spring vacation to plan the remote learning, which eventually became an example of best practices for the state.
“We worked around the clock that week. It was a wonderful thing to watch,” Savastano said.
Human connection, such as live chats, was the number one goal for the distance learning, the superintendent said.
“The human connection needed to be the heart of what we were going to do,” she said.
Other priorities for Savastano included setting clear goals, dividing learning into small chunks, and providing immediate feedback, she said.
Teachers used different software for different grades, with pre-kindergarten through grade 2 using Zoom and Seesaw, and grades 3-12 using Google Classroom and Meet.
In the coming weeks, the higher grades will also have the option to use Zoom, Savastano said.
Savastano also stressed that learning should take place in front of and away from the computer.
“We knew that this was uncomfortable, and I asked folks to embrace that uncomfortableness,” she said. “We knew many people would have to re-invent themselves.”
The 23-page distance learning plan, plus associated documents, is available on the district’s website as well.
During a professional development day this Friday, educators plan to prioritize important content that they want to highlight, Savastano said.
“For example, if we know we have five topics to teach in second-grade math, we’re probably going to want to pull out the most important three, that we’d want the second-grader to master for next year,” she said.
Savastano also praised educators and volunteers who worked to get equipment, such as laptops, to students during the one-week break in preparation for distance learning. She said 2,572 devices had been distributed.
“In addition, we’ve been working to support wireless service for children,” she said, working with cable providers such as Cox.
“Since March 13, we have seen 585 work orders,” she said.
Savastano also has been messaging the school community weekly on important topics, such as meal pick-ups.
Some areas where administrators are working to improve include specialized instruction, summertime use of the classrooms and re-thinking spring events.
“I know we’re not able to hold events like we normally would,” Savastano said. “But we will celebrate in different ways, but it is important for us to celebrate the amazing successes of our students and our seniors, to help them find joy at a time that they so deserve it, even if we’re in the midst of all this.”
