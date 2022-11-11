NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Narragansett resident Hawazoe Zoe Robinson wants to make life better for children and adults in Liberia and she needs financial help.
“Many Liberian children have no access to quality education. Education is under immediate threat to our children’s futures,” she said.
This understanding came, she said, after traveling to the county to claim some property her father left her.
FrontPageAfrica reports that Liberia’s educational system continues to face numerous challenges. These challenges have resulted in poor learning outcomes, over-age enrollment and a huge number of out-of-school children. In addition, the education sector also faces serious equity challenges including important geographic differences in access to quality education.
In Liberia, children’s access to education is limited by numerous factors including constraints on national finances, poor infrastructure, and unskilled teachers. Many children still do not have the opportunity to learn, especially if they live in poverty-stricken or rural areas.
Liberia, like many other African countries, faces the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic and that has proven the traditional classroom method of teaching predominantly being practiced by the country lacks resilience in the face of a global pandemic of the magnitude we have seen over the past few months of 2020.
“A few years ago, after my father died, I inherited lands and buildings in Liberia. When I traveled there to inspect it, I found many young children running around in my neighborhood area, unsupervised,” she explained.
“I also noticed many established schools. When I asked why they weren’t in school, they told me that their families could not afford to send them to school,” she added.
It brought to mind the idea, she said, that in other countries only those with money can afford to educate their children adequately with resources.
“That made a huge impact on me. I eventually opened my home and welcomed one hundred and fifty kids. It was overcrowded so I turned one of my inherited buildings into a free school,” she said.
Robinson said that she is working to turn the other into a public library.
“Using my own funds, I’ve been supporting the school. Now, I have collected many used schoolbooks, picture books from the U.S. and other school supplies and I now need help shipping those desperately needed educational materials,” she said.
“As we know…education can help lift families out of poverty and improvements its community as well as give generations to come hope for the future,” she said.
Paul Sardelli of Narragansett is assisting her with public awareness about her effort. A local citizens’ collaboration with the Go Fund Me partnership will improve access to the quality of teaching and learning especially at the early grade level, he and Robinson said.
To help support her efforts, he established a Go Fund Me page (https://gofund.me/ef03a770).
“I felt moved to create this GoFundMe to pay for this overseas shipment and help Zoe work to improve the lives of needy children. Education can help lift families out of poverty and give generations to come hope for the future,” he said.
“Early education is the best stepping stone to continued life success,” he said, adding, “donation(s) will help create a brighter future for the children, their families and their community.”
