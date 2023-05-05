NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday unanimously approved adding a 43rd officer to the town’s police department to serve as a third school resource officer for the elementary school — duties that would be shared between the school district and police department.
The motion is subject to school committee approval.
“This is actually the second time I’ve tried to get this on (the agenda) … At the last meeting we had (Superintendent Peter) Cummings and the school committee (present) – it was the day after the Louisville shooting,” President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler said prior to the vote. “And, I recall walking up to the superintendent and saying, ‘We’ve got to try again.’”
Lawler said she feels the town needs to make it a priority to help make its children feel safe in school.
“I can’t imagine a parent, the evening after a shooting happens, at the dinner table, what you talk about — and then how you pack a lunch the next day and go to school.”
Town Manager James Tierney said he spoke with Cummings on the matter.
“We did the research on it, I agree with it, and also the police department is facing, over the next three years, they’re facing 15 officers who are eligible to retire, so we’d keep them staffed and keep that position covered,” Tierney said.
Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski on Tuesday said she believes the motion initially could have passed 3-2 but, after the discussion, the council unanimously agreed a third officer was necessary.
“When the resource officer got up to go over the minutia of his day-to-day activities … I think that changed (minds),” Dzwierzynski said.
Funding for the new position would be split between the town and the school district’s budget.
“I did a lot of research on this subject, because I just wanted to understand how an SRO fits into an elementary school environment,” Councilor Deborah Kopech said. “And, a lot of research that I found was that there wasn’t a lot of information on that subject … I found that many of the functions under the SRO position cannot possibly relate to students who are between four and nine years old.”
Kopech added she would like to see the council consider a slightly different approach.
“I think we should consider testing this concept to determine best practices before we hire a full-time police officer and instead consider utilizing an existing officer currently employed by the department — or reorganizing the current SRO duties,” Kopech said.
Councilor Susan Cicilline-Buonanno served as an elementary school teacher and principal for over 20 years.
“I’ve really struggled with this one, I think, like Deb, I was wondering why it came from the town as opposed to the school department, so, I thought it was an unusual ask,” she said. “We had SRO’s come by all the time … they weren’t there all day and if they came midday, they’d sometimes come to the lunchroom. I’m just trying to figure out hiring a whole new position. If you have someone in the morning and someone in the afternoon, why can’t we just find the piece for the middle of the day? I just don’t understand that additional whole person.”
Police Chief Sean Corrigan said he has two officers — one assigned to the high school and one to the middle school.
“They come over in the morning to the elementary school, then they (switch) over in the afternoon,” Corrigan said. ”The issue with that, is they can’t be in two places at once, so when they’re at the elementary school — my high school SRO, if he’s covering the duties, he’s not at the high school. And the same thing with the middle school officer.”
Corrigan said police recently had to investigate a false 9-1-1 call for an active shooter at the high school. The SRO assigned to the high school was serving at the elementary school, at the time.
“The gold standard, is to have an SRO in each school,” Corrigan said.
