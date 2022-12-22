SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Stealing an ambulance — large, white, flashing lights and clearly marked with the town’s name — is hardly an easy theft for a joy ride.
Of course, they also have a global positioning system (GPS) that makes it very easy to locate.
However, none of this apparently occurred to a Charlestown man who police say decided to steal a town ambulance last Sunday.
Ryan Manning, 34, was charged this week with driving without consent of the owner or lessee, possession of a stolen vehicle, tampering with a vehicle and larceny.
According to police, Manning, a patient at South County Hospital had an eventful exit from the hospital Sunday.
Rather than just walk away about 2:30 p.m., he allegedly sought a quick exit for reasons not disclosed. The first attempt was to steal a security guard’s phone, police said.
Perhaps he wanted to call for a taxi, Uber or some other transportation, but that never happened.
Next, police said, he attempted to steal a car from the hospital parking lot. That also didn’t work out because he couldn’t get in it.
However, a few hundred yards beyond the hospital parking lot is the public and emergency medical services building right on Route 1. Idling in that lot was an unattended — and unlocked — ambulance.
For Manning, that find was allegedly too good to be true.
He hopped in the vehicle and took off, police said. The only problem was that it could be easily tracked — not to mention easily seen — on any highway busy or not.
If he was attempting to avoid attention and get away, it still wasn’t his lucky day.
Members of the Rhode Island State Police, Cranston Police and Providence Police were advised of the theft and the description of the suspect.
At approximately 3:25 p.m., members of the Rhode Island State Police observed Manning walking in the area of Route 95 and Route 10.
He was just a short distance from where he allegedly left the ambulance, which police recovered. After a brief foot pursuit, Manning was detained by troopers and was turned over to the South Kingstown Police.
The town’s chief of Emergency Medical Services, Craig Stanley, said this week that an EMS supervisor driving the ambulance ran into the emergency services station for just a few moments, but returned to find the ambulance gone.
Stanley said it is customary to leave these vehicles running because they are temperature-controlled for various life-saving equipment.
He also pointed out that no one expected the vehicle to be stolen from the lot of the emergency services building when the driver “went inside for just a minute or two.”
“From the lessons learned here we’re looking at putting anti-theft devices into the emergency services vehicles to prevent this from happening again,” he said.
South Kingstown Police Matthew C. Moynihan praised the officers involved for their assistance in getting a quick return on the expensive ambulance.
“Thankfully for the quick action and strong communication between our South Kingstown officers and Rhode Island State Police, the EMS vehicle was recovered without damage and Ryan Manning was apprehended without incident,” he said.
“This is an excellent example of how our law enforcement agencies work effectively together for a successful outcome,” he added.
