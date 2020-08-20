NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Ten employees at the Dunes Club and one worker at Monahan’s Clam Shack in Narragansett have tested positive for COVID-19, causing both venues to close temporarily for a deep cleaning.
Town Manager James Tierney confirmed that the Dunes Club employees had tested positive.
Tierney gave a report at Monday’s Town Council meeting in order to counter a rumor that “was getting a little out of control about a significant outbreak of COVID-19 in town,” he said.
The Dunes Club was closed Monday and Tuesday, Tierney said.
“They’re doing a full cleaning of the facility and are going to test the rest of the employees,” he said. Testing was scheduled to take place Monday and the club will report the results to the town, Tierney said.
Tierney said the source of the Dunes Club flare-up is unknown, but that it might have been tied to a training event for lifeguards held at the club.
The report came the same day that Monahan’s Clam Shack notified the public it would close Monday after owners were informed that an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
The employee had been on paid leave because of possible exposure outside of Monahan’s, the business said in a post to its Facebook page.
“We have encouraged all of our employees to monitor themselves and those close to them, and continue to do so,” the notice said. “We continue to work closely with the (Rhode Island Department of Health), as we have since the first days of this health crisis. Even though the RIDOH said that the chance for exposure in the restaurant is minimal, we instituted a restaurant disinfecting and sanitizing team and will remain closed today.”
Owners Matt Combs, Bridget Reed and Clayton Combs apologized for any inconvenience from the closure.
“We want to assure every customer and employee of Monahan’s that we continue to be on the forefront providing the safest and healthiest working and restaurant environment possible. Our thoughts and best wishes continue to be with our staff, their loved ones, our community and our patrons,” they said.
The restaurant planned to reopen the following day, Tuesday.
Town Council member Jesse Pugh said the news from Tierney gave him concern about voting for a larger event on the council’s agenda, a silent prayer assembly planned for Sept. 24 at Gazebo Park. The event is part of a statewide gathering of churches for prayer.
“I don’t think we can wish away the reality of what’s happening now,” Pugh said. “And I don’t think it’s responsible, in my opinion, to approve what could be a 250 person gathering in a relatively small space.”
Steve Wright, the town’s Parks and Recreation director, said the event would have social distancing, mask-wearing and no amenities on the site, similar to the town’s Friday night summer concert series.
“People would be standing up with no chairs, social distancing and with face coverings,” he said.
Organizers plan to use chalk to mark off a grid in order to maintain distance between attendees as well as hand out masks, they said. If it appears the gathering might get too large, they plan to direct people to leave and watch a live stream of the event, or listen to a broadcast of it from their cars nearby.
The council approved the event 4-1, with Pugh voting no.
