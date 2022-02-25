NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Businesses would be required to ditch plastic carryout bags, but don’t have to charge customers extra for a paper option, as part of Narragansett’s new plastic reduction ordinance.
The Town Council struggled Tuesday with whether to make a 10 cents per paper bag charge for customers mandatory, optional or to scrap it altogether.
An amendment to cut out the charge failed when three counselors didn’t support it. A second amendment introduced a wording change so that businesses “may” charge for paper bags, rather than “shall” charge for them.
The council approved the ordinance after passing the new amendment. Patrick Murray voted against the measure.
“It’s basically a single-use plastic bag ban,” Council President Jesse Pugh said. Pugh supported keeping in the 10-cent charge for paper bags.
“Is the goal to move people to paper bags or to reusable bags? I think that’s the point of the fee,” Pugh said.
The ordinance was drafted by the town’s Conservation Commission about five years ago as a means to reduce what it said is the wasteful, often one-time use of disposable plastic bags by retailers. The bags typically find their way into landfills or become litter.
“I see them in trees, see them on the beach, and pick them up everywhere. They are a disaster,” town council member Deb Kopech said.
The commission surveyed residents and businesses and examined how other municipalities have tackled the issue.
“It’s an important and long-overdue ordinance in Narragansett,” Conservation Commission member Brian Wagner said. He noted that neighboring communities like South Kingstown already have such ordinances in place.
Wagner said even a small fee on paper bags would do much to push people toward reusable bags.
“The objective would be to have people use reusable bags,” he said.
As drafted, the ordinance prohibits businesses from offering customers plastic carryout bags to use for items they’ve bought. The law allows customers to bring in their own carryout bags of any type and lets businesses make available reusable bags or recyclable paper bags.
Several types of plastic bags are exempt, including so-called “barrier bags” used for fruit and deli meats, reusable bags, double-opening bags for clothes and newspaper bags. Trash and yard waste bags also are not affected.
Businesses that violate the ordinance will get a warning on the first offense, and the owner will have 28 days to correct the violation.
A second offense will come with a $250 fine, payable by mail. Third and subsequent violations would incur a $500 fine for each day the business is found to be in violation. Also, the town requires the business owner to go to municipal court to pay the fine.
Lastly, a business with multiple notices of violation could have its local licenses revoked by the Town Council.
The town changed the ordinance in the years since its conception – mainly by making enforcement the responsibility of town staff instead of police.
Tuesday’s passage was on a first reading of the ordinance. As written, it would take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, “to enable merchants to prepare for compliance and use-up existing inventories of bags acquired prior to the effective date” of the law.
Residents who spoke about the ordinance raised their biggest objection to the 10-cent fee.
“When I go to Whole Foods, they give me 10 cents discount,” Al Alba said. “If people are going to have to pay for bags, they’re going to go to other stores where they don’t have to pay, and it’s going to end up hurting businesses in Narragansett. We have to think about consequences.”
