The heavy rains that swept through the state Monday and Tuesday were welcome, if fleeting relief for a region wracked by drought.
But the water from above wasn’t nearly enough to end the trouble that’s dried out not only lawns and streams, but also ruined crops that support the state’s agriculture industry.
In fact, Rhode Island is a disaster area.
U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack on Monday declared all five of the state’s counties — Bristol, Kent, Newport, Providence, and Washington — as primary natural disaster areas due to the 2022 drought.
The disaster declaration allows eligible farms to be considered for low-interest, emergency loans and other assistance from the department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers have eight months from the date of the disaster declaration to apply for the assistance.
“This prolonged drought has been tough on many Rhode Island farmers, harming the yield and quality of crops,” U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who earlier this month requested the disaster declaration, said in a statement. “This federal declaration is good news for the state and should help mitigate some of the production losses local farmers are facing.”
U.S. Drought Monitor uses a five-tiered drought classification system: abnormally dry, moderate, severe, extreme, and exceptional. Currently, the federal agency classifies 99.1% of Rhode Island as experiencing ‘extreme’ drought.
Rhode Island saw less than half an inch of rain in July, compared to an average of 2.5 inches, according to Reed’s office.
Matthew Crudale, a manager at Clark Farms off of Route 1 in South Kingstown, sees the effects from the lack of rain over the summer, even though the farm is on wells.
He points to the farm’s popular corn maze, set to open next month. Corn stalks in the middle of the maze are five or six feet or higher. But dozens of stalks near the surrounding trees are only a foot or two high.
“The roots from the oaks are literally sucking the water away from the corn,” he said.
Crudale is also concerned about the farm’s well levels.
“We’re running (wells) all day every day, and I don’t know how much water there is left in the ground, so if that runs out, it’s going to be a bad day,” he said. “We just keep our fingers crossed we can get through the next couple of weeks.”
Locally, towns have put restrictions or outright bans on the outdoor use of water from utilities, particularly Veolia, the supplier for large parts of South Kingstown and Narragansett. Customers of the Kingston Water District and those on private wells are not part of the ban.
“We haven’t had the rainfall we’re looking for,” Christopher Jacobs, Veolia Rhode Island general manager, told South Kingstown’s Town Council. South Kingstown’s outdoor water ban went into effect July 11.
Jacobs said the region would need “A nice, sustaining rain” in order to recharge the local aquifers that account for Veolia’s water supply.
“Drinking water, fire protection, that’s never been a problem. But over the last several years we’ve seen a huge increase in irrigation use. In current conditions that’s just not sustainable,” he said.
Hand-watering of vegetable gardens and the like are acceptable, Jacobs said.
“We’re really looking at the un-watched irrigation systems that are automatic sprinklers that are our biggest users,” he said. “We make an exception for the vegetable gardens, hand-watering, being responsible with it.”
Jacobs said Veolia is researching a new well source, as part of a long-term solution. He also told the council its trucks are not selling water to fill pools in town, but that one or two are used to fill cisterns for houses without water, mostly near the coast.
“We’re not selling for pools or any other recreational,” he said.
Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said the town has shut off the outdoor showers at the town beach to be in compliance with the local water ban.
Residents are following the local water ban as well, for the most part.
“Most residents are compliant and recognize the importance of conserving water, especially during drought conditions,” Tierney said. The town follows up on the small number of complaints it gets about those violating the ban, he said.
Tierney also said that locally, agriculture businesses including Sunset Farm have seen their corn drops destroyed due to the drought.
“A corn plant, to be happy, will need an inch of water a week,” Crudale said. “We’re 8 to 10 inches of water behind where we were at this time last year.”
Crudale said farms appreciate a slow and steady rain, more like Monday’s event, rather than the quick but heavy storms that took place Tuesday.
“The soil’s never going to be able to take it up,” he said.
North Kingstown has weathered the drought reasonably well so far, officials said.
“Some of our fields have obviously been affected by the drought and we are doing our best to maintain them under the difficult circumstances,” North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis said.
“Wilson Park fields use well water and we’ve been able to adequately keep the new field in good condition,” Mollis said. “We haven’t heard from any businesses regarding any difficulties associated with the drought. Our residents are accustomed to our summer watering conditions, which has helped.”
North Kingstown hasn’t upgraded any water restrictions, as a complete water ban would only occur if the town cannot refill its water storage tanks overnight or there is a precipitous drop in groundwater levels at well sites, Mollis said. Neither has taken place.
“We monitor the situation daily,” he said.
