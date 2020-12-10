NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council said goodbye to Councilors Kevin Maloney and Richard Welch while welcoming new Councilors Katie Anderson and Kim Page on Monday night, while Greg Mancini was re-elected Town Council President in a vote that split along partisan lines.
The Town Council now comprises Democrats Mancini, Page and Anderson and Republicans Mary Brimer and Kerry McKay, giving the Democrats back the 3-2 majority they held for most of the previous council’s term. For the first time, the majority of council members are women.
The meeting, held over Zoom, mainly served as a farewell to the old council members and a swearing-in ceremony for the new and re-elected members for their two year terms, with the oath of office administered by Judge Bennett Gallo. While it was a Town Council meeting, the members of the North Kingstown School Committee were also present, with their re-elected members Jennifer Hoskins and Jacob Mather, as well as new member Jen Lima, also being sworn into office for their four-year terms by Gallo.
“Two years ago this ceremony was held at the Beechwood
Center,” Mancini said of the swearing in. “Extended family and friends came to celebrate. In fact, Mayor Allan Fung even packed his lunch and drove
all the way down here from Cranston to support his Republican colleagues. Unfortunately, that was not possible this year. It is particularly disappointing for first time office holders. Nevertheless, we must march on.”
In addition to the inaugurations and selection of Town Council President and President Pro Tempore, which went to Page in a unanimous vote, the new council also approved several appointments and reappointments to town government positions during the roughly 45 minute session.
Before any of the ceremonies, the members of the old Town Council awarded a citation to 14-year-old Izabella Scott of North Kingstown for her role in assisting two kayakers in distress this summer. Scott, who was joined on Zoom by her father, had previously been recognized by Chief Scott Kettelle and the North Kingstown Fire Department for her actions, and last meeting both Mancini and McKay, as well as the other members, agreed to award her a citation.
“What a fantastic job,” McKay said, praising Scott for her quick thinking.
Also ahead of the inauguration was the acceptance of Page’s letter of resignation from the Charter Review Commission, which she needed to do in order to accept her seat on the Town Council, which as with all but two of the votes Monday night was unanimous.
As they cast their final votes on the council, Maloney and Welch were thanked and congratulated by their colleagues for their years of service. Maloney, a member of the previous council which served from 2016-2018, rejoined the legislative body back in July to fulfill the remainder of former Councilwoman Stacey Elliott after she stepped down in June as the sixth place finisher from the 2018 election. He was the council’s lone independent.
“I appreciate the opportunity to sit again and fill the unexpired term,” Maloney said. “I wish you all the best in looking out for everybody.”
For Welch, a Democrat who had been on the Town Council since 2016 after having previously sat on it from 2012-2014 and the School Committee before that, the night marked the end of his years of public service.
“I want to thank the citizens of North Kingstown,” Welch said. “I look forward to my retirement from the Town Council and my Monday nights at home.”
The two men were thanked by Town Clerk Jeanette Alyward and Town Manager Ralph Mollis, who thanked both for their support of and proposals for various town projects, while Alyward promised they would have parting gifts, traditionally given during an in-person ceremony.
Their now-former colleagues also congratulated and thanked them for their service, even if they didn’t always see eye-to-eye.
“It is no secret that we did not agree on many issues,” Mancini said to both. “Regardless, there are not a lot of citizens have put the time into trying to improve our community that you have. So, thank you for trying to make our community a better place.”
Welch agreed, saying that at the end of the day, agreeing on particular legislation wasn’t as important as knowing that everyone’s heart was in the right place and that their biggest concern was always first and foremost the citizens of North Kingstown.
After the remarks, the new Town Council and School Committee were sworn in respectively by Gallo, taking the oath digitally via Zoom in another first for the town.
The most contentious moment of the night came with the decision to pick the next Town Council president, with Mancini being re-named to the position for another term by a 3-2 vote, with the three Democrats, including Mancini, voting for and the two Republicans voting against. Brimer spoke in favor of naming Page, the former Chairwoman of the North Kingstown School Committee, as the new Town Council President, however the vote, including Page herself, favored giving two more years to Mancini.
Mancini thanked the citizens of town for electing him to office and his fellow councilors for making him Town Council President, assuring he would carry out his duties “as fairly as possible.”
Mancini said he initially ran for office to improve the community and encourage more participation in local elections, something he, while adding he can’t take the credit for it, definitely happened with the November election, noting that all five top finishers received more votes this year than the top vote getter in every Town Council election since 2002 and that the top two vote getters, himself and Page, received more votes than any other candidates in prior elections on records.
Laying out his goals for the council in his second term, Mancini said first and foremost would be dealing with the effects and challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanking the town government for their response as well as local healthcare workers and first responders for their hard work so far and urged citizens to listen to what science and the medical community have to say about the pandemic and act accordingly.
“While there is a vaccine coming down the road, we clearly have a long way to go,” Mancini said. “Therefore I ask our town manager to take a cautious and conservative approach in protecting our community from covid as much as reasonably possible. I know it is difficult for all of us, but we must act together to keep one another safe.”
In his priorities, Mancini set the top one going forward for the Town Council would be ensuring the town’s financial situation, especially in wake of the uncertainties caused by COVID-19, as well as supporting schools “to the extent reasonably possible,” the Town Hall renovation and Wickford Elementary projects, making sure the Wickford Junction stop remains open and utilized by the Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority (MBTA), if not possibly expanding the amount of stops the commuter rail makes in town while going to and from Boston’s South Station, as well as host several workshops on Post Road, the town’s rapid growth and a long term solution for the Old Towne House.
“There are many other challenges, including working with DOT to address dangerous intersections, unacceptable traffic conditions in some parts of town, and the possibility of sidewalks, water infrastructure challenges, and continued improvements to our playgrounds just to name a few,” Mancini said. “Regardless of the challenge it is my hope that we make a good faith attempt to address pending issues as opposed to leaving them for another day.”
While Page wasn’t named Town Council president, she was nominated for president pro tempore by Mancini and was officially approved for the position by a 5-0 vote.
The rest of the brief meeting dealt with approving many reappointments to town government positions for the next two years, all but one of which was approved unanimously and once again the votes went down party lines.
On the appointment of a council member to sit on the Quonset Development Corporation’s Board of Directors through 2023, replacing Welch while Mancini and McKay retain their board positions, Brimer was nominated by McKay, but her nomination failed as Mancini, Page and Anderson voted against the appointment and Brimer and McKay for it, with Mancini then nominating Anderson, who was approved with votes from her fellow Democrats and the two Republicans in opposition.
The Town Council will meet again next Monday at 7 p.m. via Zoom, which will include their biennial meeting with the School Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.