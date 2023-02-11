NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — When Allison Bernard decided last summer to challenge the trends for buying books online, she knew she needed a unique name for her brick-and-mortar bookstore.
It had to capture a sense of promise and pleasure from engaging and exploring new worlds and ideas in books bring each day. “Tomorrow is another day, so let’s make it a happy one with a new book,” she explained about calling it “Happy Bookday Bookstore.”
“The space was created to celebrate authors into the future and those who would like to join in the celebration. We need to make space for everyone’s future,” she said this week about her store at 683 Boston Neck Road.
The store offers about 1,000 new titles for readers of all ages. The assortment includes literary fiction, social science, juvenile fiction, memoirs, science fiction, historical fiction, thrillers and women’s studies.
“The bookstore is not intimidating because the books are front-facing the titles allowing you to recall them from the marketing that has already gone into every book by the publishing houses,” she said about the store that first welcomed customers last summer.
“They opened the door a little slowly, asking ‘Is this a bookstore?’ Yes!, I would say and welcome to the bookstore. They discovered new hardcovers that were on their ‘to be read’ list and bestselling paperbacks that they may have already had under their belt. I felt good about the selection and the number of people who bought books,” she said.
“Having a bookstore in your hometown is special enough, is it not? To be able to change your point of reference by walking into a quiet safe space to locate a book with which you resonate is self-discovery,” she added
“Bookish happiness is a little solace that we can all enjoy as much as a warm cup of tea or coffee,” Bernard said.
She also noted that her store carries bestsellers by big publishers. Her online bookstore portal carries local authors whom she met who may don’t have a big imprint or publishing house behind them.
Many people still love to read a paper book and for those who can appreciate a book there is always a little glee for a new one, the owner said.
“There is nothing happier than pre-ordering a forthcoming title from your favorite author or genre and picking it up at a local bookshop. I wanted to offer this to North Kingstown and I am well on my way. Now when our favorite regulars walk in, they say ‘Happy Bookday!’ It is the little things,” she said.
North Kingstown
- Wickford Village is once again being considered as USA Today Reader’s Choice “Best Historic Small Town of 2023”. The public can help us receive this distinction by voting once per day from now until February 18. The link on how to vote can be found on town social media.
- Quonset Development Corporation has introduced its plans for a Workforce Housing Project within the Quonset Business Park. The plan is for primarily studio and one-bedroom rental units. The Quonset Development Corporation approved the variance necessary for this project and QDC is now seeking the concurrence of the North Kingstown Planning Commission.
- Town Manager Ralph Mollis announced that the Town of North Kingstown is pursuing state funding for the installation of electric vehicle charging stations for the town Municipal Office Building, municipal parking lot in Wickford and potentially 80 Boston Neck Road.
This would be in addition to the charging stations installed at the town’s municipal golf course. The state is working with town officials on a grant for funding that would be available to municipalities sometime this summer.
- Save The Bay’s BayCamps invites young explorers in grades Kindergarten through grade 12 to spend their summer along Rhode Island’s coast, learning about local waters, species and habitats, as well as the environmental and marine sciences.
With full-day, week-long camps located in Providence, Newport, Wickford and Bristol, Save The Bay offers summertime opportunities that are perfect for every adventurous child and teen. Early bird discounts are available to all families who complete their BayCamp registrations before March 17.
- Quonset’s Tavern on the Green plans to open in mid-March at the North Kingstown Golf Course. Quonset’s Tavern by the Green will provide a variety of lunch and dinner menu options for golfers and the general public with limited operations on early weekend mornings as well as on-course cart beverage and snack services. Quonset’s Tavern on the Green will also provide banquets and events as well as golf tournaments and outings.
While welcoming Quonset’s Tavern on the Green, the owners of Dan’s Tavern on the Green also helped as a partner to enhance North Kingstown Golf Course. Quonset’s Tavern on the Green is operated and owned by Runway 41 Sports Bar & Grill in Warwick.
South Kingstown
2nd Time Around Sports is planning to open this spring at The Wakefield Mall. The company is currently seeking help and anyone interested can contact mall owner Geoff Levy at gwlevy@comcast.net, according to a notice on the storefront window.
Levy said in a late-November interview he wanted another sports equipment store for the area after Olympia Sports closed last fall. “I really believe that this area can support a sports store and this one will offer re-sale of equipment,” he said.
In a recent social media post, 2nd Time Around Sports said that beginning next week it will have a pop-up lacrosse and baseball store in the Wakefield Mall.
“We are busily stocking and Setting Up the Pop-Up with all the Newest Gear and Footwear for these two sports,” it said in an announcement.
“Coming spring 2023, we will be opening a massive location featuring all sports in the Wakefield Mall. 10,000 square feet of sporting goods glory. That’s right we’re coming to South County!,” it said in the announcement.
- The Pump House Music Works is planning an in-person fundraising event this weekend from Friday to Sunday for expanding to a full kitchen for more food offerings as well as renovating the burned-out Green Room heavily damaged by fire.
“For those of you who have supported our mission to grow and support live music in Rhode Island, we thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Happy New Year! 2023 marks seven amazing years that we have been growing with your help,” said Dan Collins, Pump House owner.
“We are hoping you can continue your generous support. Despite numerous setbacks in 2022 including a devasting fire in our Green Room and the challenges of COVID, we have managed to stay open and even expand our hours of operation. Without support from the community from fundraisers like these, none of this would be possible,” he said.
More details are available at pumphousemusicworks.com.
- One of Block Island’s stores has come ashore in Wakefield with the grand opening of MarMar Boutique at 253 Main St. Established in 2009 by local resident and jewelry designer Martha “MarMar” Andrew, her shop offers handwrought jewelry and accessories crafted by a rotating selection of independent artists from across the country.
From gold and sterling silver to ceramic and leather, there’s something for every taste and budget. It is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Wakefield Running Co. will be closed on Mondays through mid-April and its winter hours will be Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Anchor Sports has moved to a new location. The store is now located at 506 Fairgrounds Road in West Kingston.
- Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. has announced that Larry A. McHugh, RICP, of Westwind Financial is now with Legacy Financial Advisors, Inc. He joins the wealth management firm with 30 years of experience in retirement planning, investment management, and estate planning.
- Save One Soul Animal Rescue League will hold its annual Funny 4 Fido Comedy Night fundraiser on Saturday, March 25th at Harbor Lights in Warwick. Tickets are on sale now. Sponsorship opportunities are available, and they are also looking for raffle and silent auction items.
Looking for an eco-friendly way to carry your groceries or wrap a gift? Pick up a South Kingstown Reusable Bag from one of the locations below. These 15-ounce natural cotton bags are $10 each and are available in Wakefield at Belmont Market, 600 Kingstown Road, Rarities Books & Bindery, 396 Main St., SRI Chamber of Commerce, 230 Old Tower Hill Rd, and Wakefield Books (Wakefield Mall), 160 Old Tower Hill Road.
Narragansett
- Iggy’s Doughboys and Chowder House are now accepting food truck inquiries via their website. Organizers say they’re still ironing out the fine details, but understand your event is important and they want to attend. If you would like their food truck to be at your event, visit iggysri.com/foodtruckinquiries for more information.
Around South County
- The General Federation of Women’s Clubs, Women’s Club of South County (WCSC) awarded 15 grants to non-profit organizations that are helping to alleviate areas of great need in our local communities.
The WCSC focus areas this year were to match the most acute needs of the local communities: food insecurity, homelessness, domestic violence and mental health. Programs funded through the 2022 Grow Hope Grants provided additional mental health services, increased food stores, helped combat domestic violence, secured housing assistance and provide hot meals to those in need.
Washington County organizations that received Grow Hope Grants in 2022 are South County Habitat for Humanity, Jonnycake Center for Hope, Warm Center Westerly, Tri-County Community Action, Peace Dale Congregational Church Dinner Table, North Kingstown Food Pantry, Community Market at St. Peter’s by the Sea, Jonnycake Center food programs, Rhode Island Center Assisting Those In Need, Galilee Mission/Soup for the Docks, Chariho Youth Task Force, Chris Collins Foundation, NAMI Rhode Island, SHRI Services and Domestic Violence Resource Center.
A celebration of the grant programs was held on January 24, 2023, during the Club’s general membership meeting at the Narragansett Community Center.
This year Grow Hope Team leaders were Carol Sugarman and Patricia Cole. They worked with a dedicated Grow Hope Team who worked diligently to review grant applications and help discern those organizations in greatest need of assistance.
The Grow Hope Grants program will open for new applications in 2023. To be eligible for a Grow Hope Grant, organizations must be recognized by the IRS as a 501(c)3 organization, and have programs that seek to improve the lives of women and children living in Washington County.
The GFWC Women’s Club of South County (WCSC) is a local, civic organization that seeks to bring women of all backgrounds together for philanthropic service. Learn more about the Women’s Club of South County at gfwcri.org/events-in-southcounty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.