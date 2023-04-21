SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee is looking for volunteers for a town-wide spring clean-up this Saturday from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Anyone interested can bring gloves to the site location in which they register for, at www.southkingstownri.com/sk300.
“We have URI (University of Rhode Island, Barber’s Pond, Wakefield/Peace Dale, Matunuck Beach, East Matunuck Beach, Hannah Robinson Tower on Route 1, and West Kingston,” Committee Chair Joanne Esposito said.
There will be an after party and mural unveiling hosted by Dennis Moffitt Painting, at 1428 Kingstown Road, at 1 p.m.
Volunteers will be expected to arrive at their respective cleanup sites at 8:45 a.m. They will clean through the morning. More than 200 volunteers have signed up to clean, Esposito said.
“Volunteers will get safety vests provided by the SK 300th Anniversary Committee and other equipment at their designated locations,” Esposito added.
Narragansett Rubbish will supply a dumpster and haul the trash, while Ocean State Job Lot will bring gloves, bug spray, sunscreen, snacks, and water.
There will also be safety personnel at several of the street sites.
According to event planners, the Friends of the Saugatucket have been cleaning along the water and streets of Wakefield and Peace Dale for years and hope Saturday’s event can grow the amount of help moving forward.
Wakefield and Peace Dale will be one of the nine areas cleaned on Saturday; which includes Wakefield Elementary, William C. O’Neill Bike Path, North Road, Kersey Road, Saugatucket Road and the Saugatucket Park and River. The starting point will be Wakefield Elementary School.
The other areas will be East Matunuck State Beach, Succotash Road, and Jerusalem; URI, which includes the Memorial Union and the Kingston campus; the high school; Ministerial Road (beginning at West Kingston Elementary School); Matunuck (beginning at Matunuck Beach); Barbers Pond/Waites Corner; Hannah Robinson Tower; and Curtis Corner Middle School.
Following the cleanup Saturday, organizers will welcome the public to an after party hosted by Dennis Moffitt Painting beginning at 1p.m. that will include a special mural unveiling.
“Dennis Moffitt Painting is proud to join in the town wide Earth Day clean up to celebrate the 300th birthday of the town we are fortunate to call home,” Owner Mike Moffitt said. “Our mural has always been a fun way for us to engage with our community, and we’re thrilled that the town asked us to help create something special for this occasion. We hope everyone will join us for the unveiling and stick around for the celebration afterward.”
The event will feature live music by Rock Pine Band, courtesy of Pump House Music Works and featuring one of Dennis Moffit Painting’s employees. The complimentary food and refreshments will be provided by a variety of local businesses including Amici Salon, Belmont Market, Liberty Wine and Spirits, NY Pizza of RI, Tase-Rite Co, and Shaidzon Beer Company. The public is invited to attend and does not need to participate in the cleanup efforts to join the mural unveiling and celebration. Event parking will be available at 1425 Kingstown Road in Peace Dale.
To volunteer for the cleanup and to find a full list of 300-year anniversary events and projects, visit www.southkingstownri.com/sk300.
