SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — South Kingstown’s adult day services, which closed in the spring of 2020 as COVID-19 took hold, will resume next month under a new provider, Saint Elizabeth Community based in Warwick.
Formerly known as Cornerstone Adult Services, Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Centers opened the first licensed adult day center in Rhode Island in 1973 and today has three additional adult day centers: two in Warwick, including a specialized memory care center, and one in Bristol.
Saint Elizabeth will operate out of the town’s adult day center building at 283 Main Street. The Town Council approved the agreement in May.
“This organization has been successfully operating adult day centers for nearly 50 years in Rhode Island,” Interim Town Manager Theresa Murphy said. “We are happy to welcome Saint Elizabeth’s and look forward to the partnership as they reopen the doors of the former South Kingstown Adult Day Center which served the community with care and compassion for over 30 years.”
Matthew R. Trimble, president and CEO of Saint Elizabeth Community, said plans are for the center to open in September.
South County resident Jessica Gosselin is the director of Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Centers.
“We are so excited to be a part of the South Kingstown community and have already had interested day center participants reach out to us,” Gosselin said. “We are accepting applications for day center attendees, and we are hiring staff including CNAs and a nurse.”
Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Centers serve elderly adults with disabilities and individuals with varying medical conditions such as cardiac disease, diabetes, multiple sclerosis, Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
“We have nine locations throughout the state, we serve about 2,300 individuals a year, and we have 600 employees,” Trimble said.
Interdisciplinary teams tailor each participant’s care plan to their specific needs, and help caregivers with aspects of care including transportation and financial resources. The center offers opportunities for engagement, as well as time for rest as needed for each person.
Day center participants can attend between one and five days per week, and individualized care plans are created for each attendee. Services include nutritious meals, supervised activities, nursing care and personal care, including showering, physical exercise and cognitively stimulating programs all provided in a nurturing environment.
“We have nurses at our centers, therapeutic activities, social workers and case managers,” Roberta Merkle, executive vice president of strategic initiatives for Saint Elizabeth, said. “We have a nurse who provides supervision, does minor treatments, and we have a rehab program at our centers, and have therapists to provide rehab services. We’re looking forward to bringing these kinds of services to the town.”
The Saint Elizabeth Adult Day Centers are part of Saint Elizabeth Community, a nonprofit organization founded in 1882 that offers care and services for seniors and adults with disabilities including the adult day centers, home care, assisted living, apartments for seniors, a nursing home and a campus of four “Green House” homes. A new concept in nursing home care, the four homes house 12 residents each.
The agreement with South Kingstown lets Saint Elizabeth run the adult day services program for three years, leasing the building for $1 per year. There’s also an option to renew for five years, Murphy said.
The town requested proposals in October and received two: Cornerstone Adult Services, Inc. (which merged with Saint Elizabeth in 2009) and the nonprofit Pace Organization of Rhode Island.
Murphy and Susan DiMasi, director of Senior Services, reviewed the proposals and recommended Cornerstone, saying it met more of the qualifications for long-term adult day operations within the town’s existing infrastructure.
South Kingstown is eager to reopen the adult day services, which closed and laid off staff when COVID restrictions took effect last year.
Rhode Island Department of Health regulations called for significant operational adjustments in the adult day setting, including a reduction in the number of participants per day to be allowed in the small facility.
The town made a difficult decision to close the program, with the intention of finding a third-party provider to eventually reopen it.
Established in 1989 in response to an identified need for adult day services in the area by the Town Council, South Kingstown Adult Day Services (SKADS) was a critical component of the Town’s Senior Services Department. As a state-licensed adult day services center, SKADS met or exceeded all standards for staffing, services, safety and supervision until its closure in June 2020, according to DiMasi. The program served hundreds of participants and their caregivers during its 30 years in operation. The South Kingstown program averaged about 14 or 15 clients per day, Murphy said.
