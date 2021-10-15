NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee adjourned their public session after only twenty minutes on Tuesday after committee members said several attendees weren’t wearing masks.
The biweekly meeting was cut short in the middle of the citizens’ comments portion began when School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg took a moment to address the attendees and ask them to wear masks. He had already made the request once at the commencement of the meeting when some people were made to leave the room after refusing to put a mask on.
“I apologize I have to remind people again,” began Blasbalg. “We’ve asked a couple people to leave who didn’t have a mask, and at this point we do have two people in the room who are not wearing masks. So again, as we mentioned before we won’t be able to continue the meeting until people are complying with the mandate issued by the governor regarding the wearing of masks in schools.”
Before the second citizen who signed up to make a comment at the meeting could take the floor, several other attendees began yelling in response to Blasbalg’s statement.
“What about the Americans with disabilities act?”
“Medical exemptions!”
“There’s children in the hall without masks.”
One local resident addressed the committee stating that she has a medical exemption for mask-wearing.
“I have every right to speak out against these things as anybody here,” she said.
“It’s a simple choice,” Blasbalg said. “We can wear our masks or we’re all going home… So on the advice of our attorney I’m going to adjourn this meeting if masks don’t go on.”
The meeting was adjourned by unanimous vote, and the members of the committee left the room while people in the audience began to all yell and boo in response.
Before the meetings adjournment and the controversy over masks, a presentation was made by Superintendent Phil Auger where he said that the North Kingstown school department has won the Association of School Business Officers’ meritorious budget award. Auger thanked Chief Operating Officer Mary King and Operator Steven Janelle and stressed that the award was a direct result of their good work.
Kenneth Rampino was the only citizen who was able to make an official comment during the meeting before officials ended the meeting. Rampino said that any person who knows what Critical Race Theory really is should be afraid. He said that CRT is an example of government sponsored racism under the guise of antiracism.
“Parents are students have constitutional rights that are trampled upon when these toxic ideologies are forced on children and our schools,” he said. “We need to stand up to it where ever and whenever it occurs.”
