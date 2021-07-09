SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The Union Fire District in South Kingstown has a rich history, and now officials there hope volunteer firefighters past and present will share some of their memories for a new documentary.
“This is a great opportunity for our volunteers to share their stories in the hopes of recruiting the next generation of firefighters,” Union Fire District of South Kingstown Chief Steven Pinch said.
Pinch and retired UFD Deputy Chief/National Volunteer Fire Council First Vice Chairman Kevin Quinn are leading efforts to recruit some members to contribute compelling stories to be highlighted in the video.
The National Volunteer Fire Council has partnered with John Deere, Vignette Productions and eChannel to produce the documentary.
Every year, approximately 750,000 men and women leave their jobs, homes and families to respond to local emergencies as volunteers with their local fire department, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council. Volunteers represent 69% of all of the nation’s firefighters, saving taxpayers roughly $47 billion annually.
“We recruit volunteers from all age groups and backgrounds, each with their own unique perspective on why they serve and the value of volunteer firefighters to their communities,” Pinch said. “We encourage anyone currently serving with the Union Fire District or who has served previously to reach out and be a part of this documentary.”
Volunteers play a pivotal role in rural areas and small towns, and the documentary will seek to raise public awareness of the importance of volunteer firefighters and encourage viewers considering joining to step up in support of their local communities by serving as well, Pinch said.
What are Pinch and Quinn, as well as the documentary filmmakers, looking for?
It could be someone beginning their journey as a volunteer firefighter, or volunteer firefighters with a unique day job.
Other compelling pieces could spotlight volunteer firefighters with a special motivation or passion for volunteering, or inspirational or redemption stories.
Generational stories – such as a father and son serving in the department, maybe even at the same time – are ripe for exploration, too.
The film also hopes to include stories about communities that have experienced major emergencies where their local volunteer firefighters helped avert tragedy, saved lives and/or property, as well as unique and diverse departments.
The Union Fire District encompasses eight stations throughout town. There’s also the Kingston Volunteer Fire District, which is a separate district and operates out of the University of Rhode Island campus.
Together, the two districts provide fire protection services for a full-time resident population of more than 30,000 and a transient student population of more than 13,000.
According to Pinch’s report for 2019, there are 88 members and the district responded to more than 1,000 calls for assistance. He said that is up to about 1,200 calls today. The district also received a more than $400,000 federal FEMA grant to help with recruitment and retention of new firefighters.
To submit a story for the documentary, contact Vignette Casting Director Louise Colette at louise@vignettecreative.com or (650) 995-6476.
