SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — By a razor-thin margin, voters in South Kingstown on Tuesday affirmed the school and municipal budgets approved by the Town Council, blocking a petition attempt to cut $1.4 million from the bottom-line total.
Tuesday’s referendum also was the first vote held by the town under COVID-19 restrictions, and according to officials almost 1,600 of the more than 3,000 votes cast were done so by mail-in ballot.
Voters rejected Question 1, which would have reduced the Town Council’s appropriation of $55.9 million for the school fund by $1.1 million. The vote was 1,580 to 1,546.
Question 2, to cut the $27.4 million general fund by $300,000, failed 1,564 to 1,548.
If one or both had passed, the town’s tax rate would have remained unchanged, at $14.45 per $1,000 of assessed property, a zero-percent increase from last year.
Joslin Leasca, the author and organizer of the petitions, said she was encouraged by the large turnout, despite challenges including a severe thunderstorm that blew through the region, the pandemic restrictions and marketing by large teachers’ unions determined to see the measures defeated.
“In spite of all of that, a small group of SK voters came within 34 votes of changing our future,” she posted online.
The vote outcome buoyed her hope that the School Committee and Town Council could see significant changes in membership in the fall elections as well.
“I feel very encouraged when I think about all of the unexpected variables we experienced during this vote, and I am heartened by the outcome for our future ability to make change,” she said.
While holding a sign and waving to voters outside the polling place Tuesday, Leasca said she had read and heard from people who had felt powerless and voiceless throughout the budget process.
“This is more about getting the vote out, and making sure the citizens of the towns have a voice about how they’re taxed,” she said.
Nearby, Paula Whitford, a School Committee candidate, said she supported the budget passed by the Town Council in the spring.
“I feel like we cannot have successful schools if we don’t have the budget to provide that,” Whitford said.
Because of COVID-19, the referendum had only one polling location, the town’s Recreation Center on St. Dominic Road. Town officials had determined weeks ago that it was the safest space available to hold the vote.
The center’s gym was transformed so that voters could enter and cast votes using paper ballots and machines. After checking in at the entrance, the masked voters walked through a maze of pedestrian line rope designed to carefully guide them to the voting kiosks and also maintain social distancing.
Nearby, canvassers fed mail ballots into two machines dedicated to counting them.
Normally, a budget referendum must be held by June 9 under the town charter.
In May, South Kingstown Town Manager Rob Zarnetske relied on state and local declarations of emergency put in place in March – and still active – that give the manager authority to act on matters involving public health and safety in order to set the new date.
The July 14 date was recommended by the town’s Canvassing Authority, which verified the signatures on the petitions. The authority offered that date, it said, in order to protect public health during the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage the use of emergency ballots.
Officials said the delay was also intended to allow the town to conduct an election in the safest possible manner while also ensuring that as many qualified voters as possible could cast ballots.
