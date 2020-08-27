NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown School Committee met Tuesday night to discuss their reopening plans, among them several proposals for reorganizing elementary schools, one of which would see the temporary closure of Forest Park Elementary.
Schools Superintendent Phil Auger said that of the 800 students who either have signed up or are on the waiting list for the district’s Distance Learning Academy, about 300 are at the elementary school level, making the elementary portion of the DLA bigger than two of the district’s elementary school populations, requiring 16 elementary distance learning classrooms. But the district has only three currently unassigned teachers available.
With that in mind, Auger presented three distance learning options for the elementary school level.
Option 1 would require the district to hire 13 new elementary classroom teachers, which would allow all in-student schools to stay in their current classrooms, but which Auger called “incredibly difficult,” at the total cost of $1.2 million from unbudgeted funds, meaning they would need to seek additional funds from the town.
Option 2 would transfer staff from in-person classrooms to the DLA, with Auger saying they’d have nine teachers available to move to distance learning, though that would increase the size of in-person classes and cost about $300,000 in unbudgeted funds.
On Option 3 would move students from Forest Park Elementary to Quidnessett and Fishing Cove, while the LEAPS Special Education Program would move to Stony Lane, and Forest Park would be used by teachers for the DLA.
The third option would incur no new staffing costs while creating additional available staff to offset high class numbers at other elementary schools, to bring the average class size down to 17-21 students. Auger also said it would help with the bus schedule, as there would be one less school to travel to, and that Quidnessett, which has 150 in-person students this year for the town’s lowest school population, has a greater building capacity and a gym, which Forest Park does not, and allow for better social and emotional support from mental health staff.
Auger said that if Forest Park students were relocated, most would go to Quidnessett and that music rooms and libraries could be utilized as regular classrooms at the other schools.
Auger said the move of students out of Forest Park would be temporary.
“This would not be a permanent thing,” Auger said.
Auger also brought up figures for each of the elementary schools by grade and said those waiting on the DLA waitlist should be able to have their requests accepted based on the current numbers.
Auger also discussed changes at the high school, with a 4x4 schedule of four classes at a time overtaking the previous Day 1/Day 2 alternating schedule, something which North Kingstown High School Principal Barbara Morse said would leave students meeting for each class only about five times per month.
The presentation laid out pros and cons for the 4 x 4 schedule, with Auger saying it would allow for more frequent in-person lessons for each course, that it’d be easier for students and parents to track on distance learning days, allow students to focus on three or four courses at a time in distance learning, reduce prep time to help teachers better adjust to distance teaching, lead to fewer overall contacts for all students and staff and that they believe it is better fit to serve at-risk populations than the Day 1/Day 2 alternating schedule.
For cons, Auger noted that it would lead to gaps in sequenced courses like math, world language, reading and writing and could interfere with Advanced Placement courses, which are typically year-long, but Morse pointed out that AP has seen this issue happening across the country and is uploading lessons to their YouTube page for all of their courses to help students better prepare for their exams.
Auger also noted that there could be a possibility to go to eight periods like usual, but that it wasn’t likely.
“Going to an eight-period schedule would be difficult at this point, but not impossible,” Auger said, adding that figuring out busing is still a big piece of figuring out scheduling and that he would have an announcement regarding busing in the coming days.
Auger said the ultimate decision of when and whether schools will return to in-person learning would depend on the decisions of Gov. Gina Raimondo, but that they should have plans in place for the year as her plan is only a “temporary decision” for the start of the year and she could reverse her decision at any time based on the infection trends in the state.
As for busing, Auger said logistics, schedules and start times for the schools were still under review, with Davisville Middle School’s start time reverting back to 8 a.m. and final communications to be expected soon for all families regarding busing details. He also promised parents they’d be more directly in touch with their children’s schools as well.
“You’re going to hear more from your principals (on updates and plans),” Auger said.
On the consent agenda, all but one item, D1, which pertained to approval of unbudgeted positions from some of the proposals, were unanimously approved, with D1 being unanimously tabled.
One of the items under Unfinished Business was tabled, with V. D1 pertaining to the mask policy. School Committee member Jacob Mather expressed concerns with whether or not rooms would be large enough to handle socially distanced “mask breaks,” as the district mentions wanting in the policy, as well as the issues that would arise from doing fire drills while having to maintain social distance.
“I have major reservations about approving a policy that’s not possible to implement,” Mather said.
Auger said he would go back to the principals and discuss the issue with them pertaining to their own room sizes and to figure out how to make eating at the elementary and middle school levels as well as mask breaks work.
The last topic of the evening was a discussion of the proposals from Auger earlier, with School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg reminding those watching of the challenges they’ve had and continue to have in regards to planning.
“I cannot stress enough that everything changes day to day,” Blasbalg said.
The members asked Auger an array of questions, and he also reiterated that he believes the governor wants to get students back in the classroom as soon as possible in the safest way possible.
For Mather, who said he has two children at Hamilton, while he said he couldn’t downplay the importance of in-person learning, he believed the best course of action for the district, both in regards to the health of students and staff as well as economic reasons, to start the year with distance learning.
Mather argued that he just couldn’t see a scenario that didn’t end up with them going to distance learning eventually and that when the schools shut down on March 13, the number of new cases in Rhode Island was six, while it was 60 on Monday, saying he didn’t see a way that would be safe.
School Committee Vice Chairman Bob Jones, on the other hand, said he felt it would be best to start with in-person learning as long as that was allowed by the governor, noting that the district will follow her guidelines but that he would be upset if the state decided to do full distance learning and had known that was their plan for a while, as he talked about his frustrations with last minute changes from the state and that while they really had no good options in front of them, they would have to do something.
The meeting started off with an hour of executive session followed by about a half hour of public comment with parents, with about an even split for and against full distance learning while many expressed their frustrations with the unknown and uncertainties about the long term physical, mental and economic impact of COVID-19 on the district.
The School Committee will meet again in a special meeting set for Saturday at a time to be announced.
