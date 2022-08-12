NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown school officials are being accused of failing to provide the necessary counseling opportunities to present and former students affected by the “fat testing” by Coach Aaron Thomas who has been charged with sexual assault and sexual molestation.
Timothy Conlon, an attorney representing various students, says that school officials are not providing the counseling as would be required and occurs in situations when allegations of sexual harassment arise.
In a scathing report on school officials’ failure to protect students from Thomas, former Judge Susan McGuirl wrote, “The NKSC should make counseling available when an allegation of inappropriate behavior by an employee is received. The counseling services need to be provided by a school counselor or a private counselor.”
Conlon, in his letter to school officials, said, “If the School Committee cannot act on this without doing so, I ask that this be placed on a public agenda to formally act on this at your next meeting.”
Acting Superintendent Michael Waterman declined to comment on Conlon’s letter.
Conlon also asked school officials to ensure that changes in the athletic department’s supervision of coaches and their actions be put into an official record.
“Although the School Department announced significant changes regarding policies governing coaches in May of this year, as of this point no such policies are on record,” he said.
“If in fact these policies have been adopted, we think that it is important that students and coaches are made aware of the fact that they are in effect, and these should be among those policies publicly listed by the School Committee,” he said.
School officials also did not respond to comments regarding the policy matter.
Thomas was arrested in late July in connection with conducting “fat tests” on naked students for nearly two decades.
“As alleged in the Criminal Information, the defendant, while employed at North Kingstown High School as a teacher and basketball coach, engaged in sexual contact with two victims,” Attorney General Peter F. Neronha said in a statement regarding the arrest.
This marked a major turning point in the long-running saga that has led to the resignations of top school officials. Alleged victims of Thomas, 55, have called for more action than just firing him because of his alleged behavior.
He is scheduled to be arraigned on August 19 in Washington County Superior Court.
According to statements by numerous witnesses, Thomas conducted “fat testing” — supposedly measurements of body mass — on naked boys while alone in a private office with them.
After school administrators learned in early 2021 that the tests were allegedly done on naked students, the district took steps to terminate him, and Thomas resigned his position in June 2021. But reports subsequently alleged that school administrators should have taken action much sooner.
The controversy has already resulted in the resignations of several top school officials, including Superintendent Philip Auger and Assistant Superintendent Denise Mancieri. The former North Kingstown athletic director, who had since taken a job at a Cape Cod school, also resigned from that post.
John MacDonald, a lawyer who has represented Thomas, has said “Aaron Thomas adamantly denies any unlawful conduct.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.