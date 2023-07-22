SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A teacher’s influence can ripple through a life time and colleagues at South Kingstown High School find that in Fritz Benz whom they chose as the district’s Teacher of the Year.
One student in jazz and concert bands was Zach Siemmao, now a junior at Rhode Island College and a 2021 SKHS graduate. Benz, he said, gave him more than trumpet lessons.
“He was one of those teachers who taught you lessons you could use outside the classroom. He taught us about dedication and hard work,” said Siemmao, noting that that focus has helped him now to excel on the RIC tennis team. “He gets to know individual students and doesn’t just teach the class in general and call it a day. He gets to know their strengths and weaknesses and then helps them develop.”
Another student, Victoria Hancock, a viola player and now South Kingstown High School senior, talked a few months ago about the importance to her that the SKHS music programs Benz directs.
“For me, music is a major part of who I am. Without it, I don’t really know who I’d be or what I’d be doing,” she said.
She’s part of an overall music program and has attributed that love and development to opportunities offered at SKHS, especially through Benz’s programs.
“As a high school teacher that keeps many of my students for four years, I am privileged to be a small part of the journey from child to young adult as our kids figure out who they are and who they want to be,” Benz said in a recent interview. “Music requires that we know one another and trust that our music room is a safe space where students will be accepted and appreciated for who they are. This requires a trusting relationship that I try to foster through our work and time before and after class.”
He is the director of Instrumental Music and was recently selected by 10 colleagues who received the same honor in the past.
Among the programs he oversees — but more importantly in which he cultivates student interest or helps young people explore a desire to discover — include concert band and string ensemble, jazz band, guitar class and after-school orchestra.
Dedicated Teacher
During the pandemic, Benz in various interviews described how isolation at home was taking students away from almost a fulfilling experience for them.
He spent many hours thinking about how to bridge the missing experience of being together with the online approaches forced on students and teachers almost overnight.
“This pandemic continues to take a toll on the physical and mental health of our community,” he said in a 2021 interview. “Despite this, music is a beacon of light and comfort for people, and the shared experience of discovering, learning, rehearsing and eventually performing music has never been more important.”
“We try to replicate this while teaching to some students in front of us in school and simultaneously teaching to those who are virtual from home,” the teacher added.
For example, he said, brass and woodwind players had not been able to play together until around February 2021 and “these students have persevered this past semester by only playing at home and taking part in our daily classroom activities via Zoom.”
“Most have continued to practice and play because they NEED to. The social and emotional benefit that students get from music have never been more important,” he said.
In a word, classic Benz.
“Fritz is a teacher that consistently puts 110% into his job,” said Ryan Muir, SKHS theater and choral director.
“I am lucky enough to work closely with Fritz, and he is always thinking of new ways to engage our students and keep everything fresh and creative. It is a joy to have a colleague who has a real passion for what he does,” Muir said.
According to SKHS principal Dr. Chip McGair, Benz’s students put together professional performances recognized by his peers, school leadership and community theater directors and cast members.
“Fritz is a master of teaching his students in band. Time and time again, we are treated to his students performing at award-winning levels. His students are inspired to excel, and he meets students where they are so they can grow as learners,” McGair said.
The benefits from these experiences, which Benz helps to give students, have a solid foundation in national research on overall child development.
Research has found that learning music facilitates learning other subjects and enhances skills that children inevitably use in other areas according to a report by the Public Broadcasting System.
“A music-rich experience for children of singing, listening and moving is really bringing a very serious benefit to children as they progress into more formal learning,” says Mary Luehrisen, executive director of the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation, a not-for-profit association that promotes the benefits of making music.
Making music involves more than the voice or fingers playing an instrument; a child learning about music has to tap into multiple skill sets, often simultaneously.
For instance, people use their ears and eyes, as well as large and small muscles, says Kenneth Guilmartin, cofounder of Music Together, an early childhood music development program for infants through kindergarteners that involves parents or caregivers in the classes.
School Committee Member Kate Macinanti praised his commitment to students.
“His passion and energy, mixed with compassion and experience, innately encourages our students to rise to the occasion — every single day,” she said and noted the school’s top-performing music program. “Fritz Benz has been the icing on the cake that has taken it to a truly exceptional level.”
Benz said about the honor, “I am so honored and humbled to be recognized as Teacher of the Year. I work in a school system with dedicated colleagues who care deeply about their students and help guide them toward excellence each day.”
“I am fortunate to teach something that I truly love and that gives me endless inspiration that I get to share through the music we study and perform together,” he added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.