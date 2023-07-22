The Narragansett Town Council on Monday for a third time unanimously approved an ordinance to limit the number of students in a single-family home to three people Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski says the goal of the ordinance is to “maintain the residential character of neighborhoods and to promote public health safety and general welfare” and says the Council believes the ordinance will “reduce pressures that have been driving up the price of single-family houses.” Do you believe a limit of three students per household will help or hurt the housing market in Narragansett? Let us know in this week’s poll question below.

