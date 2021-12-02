NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council, in a 3-to-2 vote, agreed to hire retired Superior Court Judge Susan E. McGuirl to conduct an independent review of various investigations into any inappropriate behavior by former high school Coach Aaron Thomas.
Democratic council members Greg Mancini, also council president, Kate Anderson and Kim Page voted to hired the former judge to do the review while Republicans Kerry McKay and Mary Brimer opposed the appointment.
The dismissed basketball coach is alleged to have asked teen athletes for many years to strip naked for “fat tests.” His attorney has confirmed that some students were naked for the tests and that parents were not notified about this specific aspect of body composition testing, but Thomas has denied any criminal wrongdoing.
“Nothing is more important than the safety of our community’s children. And because of that, I assured our community that we would get to the bottom of what has recently transpired,” said Town Council President Greg Mancini, who has led the charge for an independent review.
The council also created a $25,000 budget to pay McGuirl for her services and for any other costs that might arise.
McKay, in an interview with The Independent to explain his opposition to the retired judge, said that many lapses in judgment by school officials already cause him concern. He added that he that a party outside of Rhode Island and removed from connections with anyone in the state would be in a better position to review the situation.
Asked if he considered calling the U.S. Department of Education’s Civil Rights Division, which examines alleged sexual harassment issues involving students, about whether it would do the review, he replied that he was unsure that a federal entity’s involvement was needed right now in North Kingstown.
“I don’t necessarily agree with the policies that have taken place. This all can open Pandora’s Box and who knows where this is going to take us,” he commented.
McGuirl History
McGuirl was the first woman in state history to be named deputy state attorney general. Appointed to the bench in 2001 by Gov. Lincoln Almond, McGuirl, 69, established a career as a state prosecutor who took on noted state figures like the late Providence Mayor Vincent A. “Buddy” Cianci Jr. and Newport socialite Claus von Bulow.
In her letter of resignation for retirement earlier this year, she wrote about her philosophy that will be the centerpiece of the town council’s reason for choosing her to examine other reports on this locally controversial issue.
“I promised then that I would treat everyone who entered my courtroom fairly and to do justice. I have strived to fulfill that commitment each day that I have been on the bench,” she wrote.
“Every day, I have listened to people speak of difficult events that have occurred in their lives. I have watched attorneys advocate passionately and tirelessly for their clients. I have observed ordinary citizens come forward and assume the awesome responsibility of a juror. I have been impressed, moved and inspired by their actions,” she continued.
Mancini cautioned that her work will be a review rather than a full investigation of school committee reports, reviews past and present by the state Office of the Attorney General and any police investigations.
The scope of work will include examining the school committee’s factual findings and legal conclusions, police reports, information from the Attorney General. It will also determine whether existing law and school policies were followed and the reasons if they were not followed.
“Lastly, make any recommendations regarding what this council can do within its powers under the charter, if any. And if deemed warranted, use our subpoena powers to conduct a supplemental investigation,” he said,
The town council is attempting, said various government officials in interviews with The Independent, to deal with a political and community tailspin as more than 300 people express outrage through social media at Thomas’s actions.
Town Sentiments
The officials also have said that sentiment is growing in the community that school officials failed to act aggressively enough to investigate before Thomas when allegations arose three years ago.
The council’s actions come as some parents and officials want stronger investigative action and more public disclosure about the incident’s details than the school committee has so far given.
McKay in the interview with The Independent after the vote stressed the importance of being open about all facts uncovered and that the council avoid as much as possible any closed-to-the-public sessions to discuss aspects of reports that come to the panel.
Brimer said that Schools Superintendent Philip Auger should at least be placed on administrative leave while a determination of his fate is decided by the school committee. She could not be reached for further comment about her opposition to McGuirl.
The school committee has hired an attorney to conduct its own investigation. Those findings have not been released. Mancini said those matters and others will be examined as part of the town council’s intervention to double-check the school committee crisis and handling of the matter.
John MacDonald, a lawyer representing Thomas, has told The Independent, “Aaron Thomas adamantly denies any unlawful conduct. He fully cooperated with the North Kingstown Police investigation.”
MacDonald said about the police review that found no evidence on which to charge Thomas with any crime.
MacDonald also said that parental consent forms were required and received for his “free” and voluntary body composition testing program.
School officials have not directly addressed the extent of their knowledge of parental consent forms or explanations on them for the permission given for the testing of these athletes.
According to MacDonald, the “form did not detail how the testing was taking place, but instead described the purpose of the testing. It was no secret at the high school that some athletes tested in clothing while others did not. It was the athlete’s choice.”
He also described to The Independent the clothing options for the kind of test that is being questioned now.
“The lower body measurements took place at the end of testing and athletes were given the option of being fully clothed, partially clothed or unclothed for this portion of the test. As a practical matter, it was quicker and more efficient to take the measurements without clothing interfering,” he said.
Thomas was terminated this year and resigned just before the firing took effect. Officials learned in 2018 about improper actions involving teen athletes, but nudity was not mentioned. Thomas was put on leave and eventually fired when allegations arose this past February that “fat tests” included nudity and different poses by students alone with Thomas.
Attorney Timothy J. Conlon, representing some of the former students, said that the incidents with just the coach seeing individual student alone in a small room near the coach’s school office go back “certainly long prior to 2018.”
He said that he could not immediately give a starting point. Others in town government estimate 10 to 20 years, which MacDonald has not disputed.
Conlon estimated that the number of students involved at over 100, but would not say how many students he has interviewed so far. MacDonald did not say how many students were involved.
Some in town government familiar with the situation confirm that nearly 100 or even more seems reasonable and may be conservative given Thomas’s long tenure with the school system.
Some former students have come forward saying that Thomas made them feel uncomfortable and one alleged that the test included inappropriate touching, according to various media reports.
Another student, according to The Boston Globe, said that Thomas gave him a “hernia check,” which involves looking for bulge in the groin area, with his bare hands.
After he was dismissed from North Kingstown, he applied to and was hired this year by Monsignor Clarke pre-K through 8th grade Catholic school in South Kingstown. He was terminated after news about his alleged behavior broke in the news media.
