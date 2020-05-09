SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The YMCA of Greater Providence announced this week that a 20-year Y veteran has been named executive director of the South County YMCA in South Kingstown.
Tricia Driscoll began her Y career as an after-school site coordinator at Forest Park Elementary School at the South County YMCA in 1992, and since then has served in various leadership roles at several YMCAs throughout Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Most recently, Driscoll served as the operations director at the Bayside Family YMCA in Barrington.
The YMCA said Driscoll fills a vital role in bringing the Y to the forefront of cultivating strong community partnerships and improving the well-being of members.
She also has a passion for people and the communities she serves.
“I work for the Y because we are stronger together,” Driscoll said. “The Y is all about bringing people together to enhance overall health and wellness, social engagement, and help overcome community challenges.”
Over the course of her career, Driscoll has consistently risen to support communities during challenging times.
In 2005, she and a team from the YMCA of Greater Providence provided emergency child care to families in need during the New Orleans flooding from Hurricane Katrina. And in 2009, she delivered flu vaccines to community centers throughout Rhode Island.
Now, she is on the front lines delivering food to people who are sheltered at home during COVID-19.
“Tricia brings decades of Y experience and is a tremendous addition to the South County YMCA and the South Kingstown community,” YMCA of Greater Providence CEO Steven G. O’Donnell said. “Her positive leadership and proven track record of success will serve as a catalyst for positive change in the community.”
Driscoll is also heavily active in several community organizations, such as the Barrington Parks and Recreation Commission, Bristol Health Equity Zone Steering Committee, and is a member of The B.A.Y. Team, East Bay Regional Coalition and the Rotary Club of Warren-Barrington.
The South County YMCA on Broad Rock Road, along with six other Y locations statewide, remain closed at least through May 8 to help stop the spread of COVID-19. But they are pressing forward with emergency operations.
“The Y is known for its dependability in times of crisis and we take our responsibility to the community very seriously,” Driscoll said. “Our goal is to make sure seniors and families survive this crisis. And it starts with making sure community members don’t go hungry.”
The Y has teamed up with Belmont Market to shop and deliver meals for hundreds of families and seniors throughout South County.
“Helping others is embedded in the core of the Y,” Driscoll said. “We have a long-standing track record and on-the-ground presence to deliver resources to those in our community who need our help the most.”
In addition to shopping and delivering meals to those in need, the Y is providing an array of free online workouts, ranging from meditation to high intensity boot camp classes.
“We all know exercise boosts the immune system and provides overall mental health benefits,” Driscoll said. “We’re offering over 800 free on-demand workouts for all fitness levels and ages to encourage our members to keep moving. We’ve also expanded virtual programming to include mental health support, family engagement activities and increased offerings for our large active older adult population.”
The Y is also offering reduced membership rates and the ability for members to pause their membership at no additional cost.
“Every Y has one thing in common: our people. The volunteers, staff, members and donors of the Y are all united by a deep commitment to strengthening community,” Driscoll said. “When this crisis is over, the Y will be here to help our communities recover, but we can’t do it alone. We’re asking our members to stay with us. And so far, almost 70% of our members have continued to support the vital work we’re doing in our communities, and for that we are tremendously grateful.”
Those who want to support the South County YMCA’s relief and recovery efforts can donate at www.helptheY.org.
