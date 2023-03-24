NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The frequent request went, “Save me a place at the table.” Words about sharing a meal with a friend as well as a deep spiritual faith of the late Rev. Joseph Henry had within.
The “table” also symbolized the Roman Catholic belief in life after death. The seat is earned through good works in everyday actions as well as being part of a community of believers. Those were so much a part of Henry’s life, say friends and other clergy.
This former pastor of the Roman Catholic Saint Francis de Sales Parish in North Kingstown and a retired priest assisting for several years at St. Thomas More Parish in Narragansett died on March 2.
Last month, Henry, 91, also celebrated the 65th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood. At the time of his death, he lived at St. Clare Home in Newport.
“His 65 years of priesthood were not one year repeated 64 times. Rather, he exemplified what it means to be part of a church alive to the present,” said Monsignor John Halloran, former pastor of St. Thomas More Church, and close friend. “He never stopped growing, learning, living. He accepted the challenge to be a parish priest in changing times.”
Henry served four parishes as an assistant pastor: St. Michael in Smithfield, Sacred Heart in East Providence, Assumption in Providence and Saint Timothy in Warwick. He also served two parishes as a pastor: St. Francis de Sales in North Kingstown and Saints John and Paul in Coventry.
He had commitments to his church and the people it served and showed them in so many ways, say those who knew him. For instance, while at St. Francis de Sales he and the church sponsored in the 1980s a Vietnamese family to come to America.
He also had a love of music and sacred liturgy. Church officials sought his leadership together with Rev. Joseph Besse and Rev. Charles Maher in implementing the new forms of worship and liturgy after reforms delivered by the Second Vatican Council.
“Their vision enabled our diocesan church to move smoothly in the renewal recommended by the council, and avoid the difficulties of transition experienced by other dioceses,” Halloran remembered.
The Rev. Jack Unsworth, who also served in North Kingstown, recalled how Henry involved him in the renewal while Unsworth was at Sacred Heart School. That experience influenced his call to the priesthood, Unsworth said.
Halloran said he also had a voice that boomed.
“When he sang, Father Joe used full voice. Father Frank O’Loughlin, his associate at St. Francis de Sales and dear friend, courageously suggested once for him to lower his tone, it might even sound better. Joe’s voice could be loud,” he said.
“One time he was at a restaurant with family. From the other end of the restaurant a couple approached his table, and told him they had recognized his voice. They wanted him to know he had married them some 30 years earlier. Always the good shepherd,” Halloran said with a laugh.
After 12 years as pastor at St. Francis de Sales, he was assigned to Saints John and Paul Church in Coventry. It had 4,000 families, the largest in the diocese, and has a school of over 500 students at the time.
“With mind racing, and inner turmoil Joe wondered ‘how in the world’ this could be good news” as the bishop called it when asking to meet him, Halloran recalled. “Yet remembering the promise made to the bishop in the ordination ceremony, he obediently packed his bags and headed for Coventry.”
During his 14-year tenure at that church, he became committed to the formation of lay ministries and directed 22 seminarians and deacons in their years of preparation.
“It was a sign of the diocesan recognition of him as a model pastor,” Halloran said.
Inspiring vocations became one achievement in a humble life that shied away from such recognition, but so, too, was his inspiration to other priests.
Rev. Joseph Protano, on a condolence page, recalled, “Fr. Joe Henry is a priest other priests look up to. He practiced what he preached and lived a spiritual life others could emulate.”
“He loved the liturgy of the church and worshiped with dignity and reverence. He was acutely aware that he stood before the people as a leader leading his flock to God,” he added.
The priest’s passing also drew on social media many recollections of him.
Martinha Javid wrote, “So sad. Father Henry married us. Rest in peace sweet soul.” Mary Ann Mazzone added, “Loved Fr. Henry at St. Veronica’s. His sermons touched the lives of many.”
Richard Mercier said, “What a special priest who gave very meaningful messages in his sermons.”
Yet, his world wasn’t always about the church and the work of his calling.
A highlight of his life was University of Rhode Island basketball. On his 60th anniversary as a priest, he received a URI basketball with the signatures of every player and coach and it coincided with a winning season.
“He and his sister, Ann, were season ticket holders for many years,” Halloran said. “The first time I attended a game with him, I must admit I was a bit shocked to see this kind and gentle man attired in a blue URI sweatshirt on his feet with the other fans yelling and screaming at the officials.”
“In addition, when he rooted for URI against the (Providence College) Friars, for me that was like denying the divinity of Christ!!,” he said with a laugh.
In retirement, Henry volunteered his service at the state’s prison. Once a week he would offer Mass for 40-50 inmates. Soon he went there two and three times a week, counseling any who wanted to speak with him.
At his weekend Mass, parishioners heard stories from the state prison. “He recognized the goodness of God in every person,” Halloran said.
Andy Robinson wrote on Facebook, “He loved to reflect upon his prison ministry and what he learned from it.”
The Rev. Marcel Taillon, pastor of St. Thomas More, and also a friend of Henry’s, added to the detail about Henry’s quiet work at the state prison.
“He also had an ‘underground’ ministry here having many parishioners drop off greeting cards they either purchased or received in the mail,” Taillon said. “He would bring a big bag every week to the prisoners so they could write to their loved ones on certain occasions. This is something no one would have thought of or provided for. He was a true gentle shepherd.”
Halloran said that for many years he and Henry attended many diocesan functions followed by a meal. After the conference part ended, one would say to the other, “Save me a place at the table.”
“It will not be too long, please God, before I join you,” Halloran told a packed church for Henry’s funeral Mass. “I repeat words now familiar to both of us, ‘Save me a place at the table, dear friend.”
