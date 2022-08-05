SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A man who lived a storied life of more than 100 years, Richard Parker did far more than rub elbows with the fashion icon Coco Chanel.
As a young RISD graduate, Parker worked closely with Chanel in the 1950s as creative director of the new Chanel Perfume Showroom in New York, a showcase of Chanel creativity. Much more than a job or an assignment, he got to work directly with Mademoiselle Chanel.
That’s only the tip of the giant iceberg that was Parker’s life.
He was, at the time of his passing on June 30, South Kingstown’s oldest veteran and the oldest member of VFW Post 916.
“What a life Richard lived during his 100 years on this planet,” Joe “Tiger” Patrick, a close friend and the former commander of Post 916, said recently.
“He wouldn’t waste a minute if he could avoid it. I will carry many memories of Richard with me, all good and some really deep to the core of my soul.”
A memorial to his long and fruitful life will take place tomorrow morning at 11 a.m. at St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church.
At his 100th birthday celebration last November, Parker said he was keeping busy by working on his latest book, “The Great Benin Massacre,” a detailed account of what became of African artifacts seized by British expeditions to the Kingdom of Benin in 1897.
A prolific illustrator, writer and historian, Parker penned dozens of articles for newspapers, including The Independent and the Providence Journal, and authored several books.
“The Improbable Return of Coco Chanel” is his firsthand account of his time with the French fashion maven. He also turned his attention to his time in the service during WWII with “Pacific Memories: War and Peace in Far Away Places,” published in 2021.
Parker cut short his studies at the Rhode Island School of Design after three years to enlist in the Army during WWII. By the time he was deployed to the Pacific as an infantry squad leader with 12 men under his command, the war was ending.
Instead, Parker and his men were assigned to Wakayama and Osaka to deliver food to the Japanese and confiscate their military equipment.
His three years in the infantry would not be his final association with the armed forces.
As an advertising executive ‘Mad Man’ in the 1960s and 70s, he worked at two major New York agencies: BBD&O, where he managed the account for DuPont, and Bozell International, as vice president and account supervisor for Lee Jeans, the American Association of Railroads and the Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II anti-tank aircraft — the “Warthog.”
“At his 100th (birthday) celebration, he told us the story of Fairchild coming to his advertising company to help them pitch their new plane the ‘A-10 Warthog’ in the late 60s,” Patrick said. “He bragged that he did such a good job that the fighting plane was still in service today.”
In his later years as a resident of Brightview Commons, Parker developed a friendship with neighbor Eleanor McSally over the A-10. McSally is the mother of Martha McSally, a U.S. senator from Arizona in 2019 and 2020 and the first U.S. woman to fly in combat and to command a fighter squadron, flying the A-10.
A freelance artist, Parker also worked on projects for Revlon and retail stores before landing the coveted position with Chanel.
Later in his career, Parker teamed up with textile giant J.P. Stevens, which hired him to create promotional campaigns. They included a tie-in with the NFL that ran for seven years and movie tie-ins with Warner Brothers on “Camelot” and Francis Ford Coppola’s “Finian’s Rainbow.”
As head of fashion fabric advertising there, Parker created a textile dictionary, and produced Broadway-style musical fashion shows for retailers at major trade events.
Taking early retirement, Parker returned to Rhode Island, settling in Narragansett, where he was highly active in the arts. An avid watercolorist, he traveled extensively to paint landscapes in places such as Cornwall, Cuba and Mexico.
He painted with the local Every Thursday Painters group for many years, and exhibited his work at the Honolulu Academy of Art, the Museum of Art at RISD, The Charleston Gallery and other venues.
He was the chair of the Docent Council at the Museum of Art at RISD, and volunteered for 25 years as a docent at the Museum. Additionally, he served on the board of the Museum of Primitive Art and Culture in Peace Dale, was an adviser to America’s Textile Museum in Lowell, Mass., and painted murals for various exhibits at the South County Museum. He was also an enthusiastic member of the Little Rest Readers dramatic play-reading group.
More than 40 of his paintings were put on display last November during the birthday bash at Brightview Commons. Many of them are seaside scenes of boats and beach homes, or farm settings. There’s one of Kingston Station and a couple of more somber illustrations of soldiers.
Another good friend, State Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee, called Parker a remarkable man.
“WWII, Coco Chanel, painter, author,” McEntee said. “So many outstanding contributions in his lifetime.”
McEntee met Parker in 2015 while she was running for state office. He turned into an ardent campaigner for her.
“He wrote a fabulous letter to the editor for me. He knocked on doors and gave out campaign literature,” she said at his birthday. “I’m forever grateful. When we talk about the ‘Greatest Generation,’ we are talking about people like Richard Parker.”
Though Parker was born in Everett, Washington, his father was a Massachusetts native and the family came to Rhode Island in the 1920s when he was 3 years old. He has ancestors dating back to Colonial times, and though much of his professional career was spent in New York, Parker retired in the 1980s and returned to Rhode Island, settling in one of Narragansett’s oldest homes. A widower by that time, he married Ann Lewis, also an artist, and the couple took many painting trips to Europe, Asia and Latin America.
While the list of professional and artistic accomplishments that cement his legacy is long and fascinating, Parker also was a family man.
In addition to his wives Nina Ambroze, who died in 1972, and Ann Lewis, who died in 1992, Parker was predeceased by his companion Nancy Bredbeck; his son, Philip; and his daughter, Stephanie. He is survived by his son, Eric, of Johnstown, New York, his wife Jane, and her daughter, Sierra; a niece, Ann Taylor, of Arizona, and a nephew, Karl Parker, of Colorado; and many cousins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.