The Book of Genesis in the Bible notes that God said “let there be light” in the dome of the sky to separate the day from the night.
Harnessing some of that daytime light is now part of Peace Dale Congregational Church’s environmental ministry, as the church will soon be outfitted with solar panels — which will also bring the material benefit of a lower monthly electric bill.
“We live in the Ocean State, so why not use the church building to catch some rays!” said Pastor Fred Evenson, with a laugh. He quickly pivoted, though, to the church’s serious “eco-justice” effort and its fundraising campaign to support that initiative.
Church member Jim Blackerby, chair of the solar panel fundraising committee, put it succinctly in a letter to the PDCC congregation:
“You have a great opportunity to use your charitable contribution to help us all move from talking the talk to walking the walk, and make a difference in having a sustainable earth,” he said.
The concept of eco-theology or eco-justice is a form of constructive theology examining religion’s interrelationship with nature. It explores the interaction between ecological values, such as sustainability, and the human domination of nature.
“We learned in a church-wide study that environmental issues are a significant priority for us,” Evenson said.
He noted that this church —which has a long history of advocacy for affordable housing and feeding the hungry — also now has a “green team” to promote environmental understanding and eco-justice.
The environmental effort’s debut project is the installation of 114 panels on the roof of a church extension where Sunday school classes are held. A kick-off for a capital fundraising program for the $114,000 project begins this Sunday.
The kick-off will take place during the week that includes Earth Day, which is Thursday, April 22. This will be the worldwide campaign’s 51st year drawing attention to environmental protection issues.
The Theme for Earth Day 2021 is “Restore Our Earth.”
Invigorating Commitment
At PDCC, the solar panels are tied to the eco-justice theme. Both attempt to symbolize in words and action the church’s mission and commitment to improve environmental quality, Evenson said.
Abel Collins, project manager with Sol Power LLC, which is working PDCC on the project, said, “In the coming decades, we are going to witness a massive shift, as both the household and transportation sectors transition to clean energy.”
“With savings to be had and a planet to save, the sooner the better,” he added.
Collins said that beyond expected cost savings for going solar, “there’s no better way to reduce your personal carbon footprint than by electrifying your energy use — switching to electrical appliances and vehicles wherever possible — and sourcing that electricity from renewable sources.”
And that is one way the project links to the church’s environmental ministry, said Evenson.
“Eco-justice is about advocating for the wellbeing of all humanity, as well as for the thriving creation itself,” he said. “It’s a matter of being a good neighbor, of bringing shalom to the whole of creation.”
In the church’s February annual meeting, the congregation voted to install solar panels. They are projected to bring $14,000 in annual savings.
“It really is a win-win situation,” the pastor said.
Claudia Swain, a church member helping with the project and promotion of environmental awareness, echoed Evenson’s view. She has worked as a scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey.
She said the church is planning a major event on Sunday, April 18 that will include singing, chalk art created by children on environmental issues and tours through the church’s gardens.
These and other activities aim to stimulate thinking about preserving the natural environment, Swain said.
“We’re trying to come up with as many songs as we can with the word ‘sun’ in them,” she said, adding with a laugh, “We’re old hippies and remember ‘Here Comes the Sun.’”
The song was on The Beatles’ 1969 album Abbey Road. It was written by George Harrison and is one of his best-known compositions.
Swain also explained that church members hope to have the $114,000 raised by Sunday, June 20, which is the Summer Solstice, marking the beginning of summer in the United States. Construction on the solar panels is scheduled to start in June, she said.
Encouraging Solar Investment
Four years ago, a law passed by the state legislature created the potential to significantly increase local renewable energy generation in Rhode Island.
The law expanded the state’s remote net metering program to allow participation by educational institutions, hospitals and nonprofit organizations — including churches.
Net metering is a mechanism for owners of renewable energy systems to receive credit for the energy they feed into the electric grid, and remote net metering allows for renewable energy installation to be at a site other than the one receiving the credit.
The measure is consistent with the aims of R.I.’s State Energy Plan, which looks to shift Rhode Island away from power produced out of state by carbon-heavy fossil fuels to cleaner and locally-produced alternatives.
PDCC will join other religious-affiliated organizations that are turning to these forms of renewable energy. The number of congregations nationwide with solar has more than doubled since 2016, to a total of more than 770.
That number would be even higher were it not for the obstacles churches face, Collins said.
“As nonprofit organizations, churches are unable to make use of the 26% federal tax incentive, which is the difference in making many projects financially viable,” said Collins, who is also South Kingstown Town Council president.
He added, “Furthermore, a lot of churches are situated in historic buildings that weren’t constructed with solar panels in mind and are surrounded by big old trees that cast a lot of shade.”
He also pointed out that solar panel prices have lowered substantially in recent years and nonprofits have come up with innovative ways to finance projects.
“So, it is likely to become a lot more common in the future. In every instance where I’ve heard of a church ‘going green’ with a solar installation, the driving motivation has been primarily about environmental stewardship, but it is certainly a nice benefit to be able to save on utility costs,” he said.
Climate change, environmental protection and renewable energy are more than just social issues for Swain, Evenson and PDCC. They also are embedded in their approach to religion.
“As people of faith, we believe there is a moral responsibility to do something about it,” Swain said.
