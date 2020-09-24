SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two people, including an 18-year-old Narragansett man, were killed in separate automobile accidents Monday in South Kingstown, police reported.
At 12:33 p.m. police, along with South Kingstown Emergency Medical services and surrounding fire departments, responded to the area of Usquepaugh Road and Laurel Lane for a reported motor vehicle accident.
Officers found a single motor vehicle with an involved fire and surrounded by downed power lines. The driver, the only person in the vehicle, did not survive the crash, police said.
The police accident reconstruction division is conducting an ongoing investigation into the accident. Police did not release the driver’s identity pending the investigation and family notification.
At 9:53 p.m. Monday, police, South Kingstown Emergency Medical Services, Kingston Fire and the Union Fire District responded to the area of 989 Middlebridge Road for a report of a one-car crash.
The driver of the vehicle, who was the only occupant, was taken by helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police later identified the victim as Joshua Martin, 18, of Narragansett. Police said they are investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.