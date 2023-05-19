SOUTH KINGSTOWN— South Kingstown Schools Superintendent Mark Prince released today a deep set of cuts, including all fall sports for the high school and middle school, as well as the elimination of teachers in elementary school music programs, as a response to a referendum to shave $1.5 million from the school budget.
Opponents of the current school budget have successfully petitioned for the vote scheduled for June 6.
"The referendum will be devastating to the academic, athletic and art programs," he said Friday afternoon after releasing cuts that total $1.8 million.
"The school administration got together with principals, administrators and the superintendent,” Prince said. “I stressed we have to do what is legally required. If we must put out the list, this is what we are going to do. We are not going to do this for effect. This is not a show."
"What is being cut is essential for what the community deserves and what the community demands of us," he added.
The following is a list of proposed cuts he will present at Tuesday's School Committee meeting:
Assistant principal, $148,216; custodians, $110,416; high school guidance administrative assistant ( cut from 12- to 10-month position) $10,880; preschool teacher assistants, $157,640; preschool teacher, $84,446; middle school music teacher, $137,554; elementary strings and elementary school general music teacher, $163,717 and Career Technical Education construction teacher, $71,470.
In addition, nurse teacher, $74,665; speech pathologists, $126,828; elementary school librarian, $133,733; high school English language arts teacher, $137,038; high school social studies teacher, $114,774; high school guidance staff member, $137,646; all high school and middle school fall sports by the elimination of coaches, $153,220; operational expense-closure of Wakefield Elementary School, $80,000; and technology expense reduction, $16,250.
Dorald Beasley, a frequent critic of local government, led the charge to collect the needed 200 signatures that the town's Board of Canvassers Tuesday validated this week. Former Town Council Member Jim O'Neill is also assisting with the effort.
Beasley offered about his effort to cut funds, "Will that (cutting $1.5 million) make things better in the classrooms, no, but if we do it from now on whenever our enrollment drops at least we will have done something to stem the tax rate increases."
He also said, "There has to be a point where the cost-benefit is no longer worth it, even in education, and SK is there now. Our only recourse is starve the beast and give taxpayers a bit of relief."
