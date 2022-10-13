KINGSTON — In October of 1966, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. spoke to an audience that packed URI’s Keaney Gymnasium to see him, hear him and reflect on his message.
King talked about the rampant poverty, unemployment, housing and education discrimination faced by Black Americans — a depression, he called it.
“We have come a long, long way,” the civil rights leader told the crowd of thousands, as reported the next day by the Narragansett Times. “But if I stop at this point I will leave you all the victims of illusions because we still have a long, long way to go.”
The appearance, sponsored by the Student Lecture Series, came amid a national backdrop of mounting marches, protests and in many cases clashes over racial discord.
Much of King’s speech resonates today.
“The bigots,” King said, “Are speeding up now and all too many of the good people are remaining silent.”
King’s words echoed again in Keaney on Oct. 6, some 56 years and one day after he delivered the speech to a capacity crowd of 5,000, as reported then by the Providence Journal.
But this time, it was University of Rhode Island students who shared King’s enduring message during a ceremony to honor his appearance at Keaney.
It was a fitting tribute, as URI students Trinity Smith, Emmanuel Gomes, Hasna Badji, John Erby and Daryl Mensah read excerpts from King’s speech before the unveiling of a new plaque to commemorate his visit to Kingston on that autumn day 56 years ago.
“King’s words that we as a nation have come a long way on the road to racial and economic justice, but still have a long way to go, ring as true in 2022 as they did when he spoke them in 1966 on our URI campus,” URI Vice President of Community, Equity and Diversity Sean Edmund Rogers told a gathering of more than 100 who attended. “The work of equity, diversity, and inclusion never really gets completed, and society must be willing to continually rededicate itself to the cause of justice. Today’s remembrance event and plaque dedication is a wonderful opportunity for our campus to reiterate its strong commitment to being a diverse and inclusive community.”
Smith, a 22-year-old graduate student studying to become a teacher, said it was amazing to compare the URI of the1960s that King visited to how the community has evolved.
“Looking back then, URI has made tremendous changes in terms of diversity,” Smith, founder of URI’s Minority Student Athlete Crew, said. “We have come a very long way, but we still have a long road ahead.”
Others also recognized King was not just speaking in the moment about the country’s racial strife.
“Reading these excerpts was so important especially with the social climate we are in,” Erby, of Chester, South Carolina, said. “The speech was powerful then, but was ahead of its time because of how relevant it still is. Much of what he spoke of we still deal with today. I just hope that the words are felt, understood, and connected to what is going on today, and not just heard.”
The 14-inch by 24-inch plaque honoring King, who was assassinated in 1968, was placed between a set of double doors leading into Keaney Gymnasium from the entrance hall.
A photo of King taken during the speech adorns the plaque, as does a passage from the address he delivered in Keaney:
“In spite of the tensions of this moment, in spite of the setbacks, in spite of my personal frustrations, my deep disappointments, in spite of some of the developments that are so confusing taking place today, I believe that we are still going to win our freedom. Our goal is freedom and I believe that we are going to get there because ultimately the goal of America is freedom and I have not lost faith in America.”
URI President Marc Parlange called King’s speech a significant moment in URI’s history.
“What strikes me about this event, beyond the significance of his words, is that at 37 years old, he had already done more for the civil rights movement than had been done in the decades before,” Parlange said. “In such a short time, Dr. King paved the way for so many and we wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for his perseverance and his determination to stand up for what he believed in, for what he knew was right.”
Part of King’s legacy can be found in the university’s Talent Development program, which was started in the aftermath of King’s assassination in 1968.
Today, the special admission program for Rhode Island students of color and those from disadvantaged backgrounds has more than 4,000 alumni, according to URI.
