After a decade of giving animals in need a “ticket to ride,” the Animal Rescue Rhode Island is celebrating 10 years of their “Bark & Ride” program, which has led to over 3,000 cats and dogs finding their forever homes both in Rhode Island and around New England.
The program was created in 2011 by ARRI Shelter Manager Jennifer Gebar to help save animals from the euthanasia lists at overcrowded shelters across the South by funding the transport of at least 10 animals by the Adoption Team to their Wakefield shelter and matching them up with loving homes and families.
For the ARRI, the program is usually a quick turnaround. The rescues typically arrive on Saturdays, are placed in quarantine until Thursday and then are evaluated through interactions before being matched with prospective owners and typically adopted by the end of the weekend. Some pets require a little more time and training, but will find their forever homes, as the shelter helped over 600 cats and dogs do just that last year alone.
Among those pets is a Mastiff mix named Bruno, who spent 11 weeks with ARRI staff and playing with the other dogs before a chance encounter in June with Erik Eliason, a HVAC repairman who came in to service the shelter’s A/C unit.
“I came down my ladder just as Bruno was passing and he greeted me with all of the affection and energy of the dog I adopted 18 years ago,” Eliason said. “I signed the paperwork right then and there and I have to say Bruno is way above and beyond anything I could’ve hoped for. My son and I take him out hiking in the woods every weekend, people stop and take pictures of him at Petco like he’s a celebrity, he went to a retirement party with 60 people and was beside himself with all of the unlimited love. I’m telling you, that dog is gold.”
While the ARRI says they always give priority to animals surrendered locally or from other locally overcrowded shelters, they said they always have the room for rescues brought in through the Bark & Ride program.
“There is always room for canine and feline friends arriving via Bark & Ride and ARRI looks forward to another decade of successful adoptions,” the shelter wrote in a statement.
The program is funded through donations, which can be made through their website. For $140, a donor can fund a “ticket to ride” up to Rhode Island for one rescue, while a donation of $50 funds supplies and training for one pet for a week, $100 funds a veterinarian examination and vaccinations and $250 feeds all pets at the shelter for two weeks.
For more information or to donate, visit their website, animalrescueri.org.
