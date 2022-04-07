NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Officials and residents in Narragansett said they feel blindsided by the state’s decision not to accept any of the proposals to redevelop the former Lighthouse Inn property in Galilee.
Instead the Department of Environmental Management said it plans to allow two of the three lots on the five-acre parcel to remain as parking and tear down the defunct hotel on the third lot.
DEM called the move “a way forward” to make the property more attractive to prospective investors.
“DEM envisions that it will demolish the inn, clearing the way for investors that may be interested in establishing a business that further complements and supports Rhode Island’s commercial fishing industry and potentially provides some public amenities,” DEM said in a press release.
“DEM also will negotiate a new lease for the two parcels in the back of the property with PRI X, allowing the current leaseholder to make upgrades to provide public parking to support the almost 200 commercial fishing boats that berth in Galilee, the Block Island Ferry, and other shoreside businesses.”
Town Council member Ewa Dzwierzynski, the council’s liaison with the Galilee Advisory Lease Committee and the Galilee Advisory Committee, met with Town Manager James Tierney and DEM Acting Director Terry Gray on March 29. Gray outlined the DEM’s decision and expressed a desire to collaborate further with the town, according to Dzwierzynski.
She she said she was surprised and disappointed to see DEM announce the next day that it had rejected all of the proposals.
“We didn’t expect a public decision until after the next State Properties Committee meeting,” she said. “When a state lease comes into play, it has to go through State Properties.”
“I am also disappointed that DEM will grant a significant option renewal despite PRi X’s past breach and intended underutilization of the land,” Dzwierzynski said.
DEM plans to offer PRI X a 19-year lease on the two parking lot parcels, Dzwierzynski said. It requires a special use permit by local zoning and approval by State Properties — the latter is likely by the end of May, she said. The previous lease expired Feb. 28.
DEM also told the town that it isn’t interested in relinquishing its ownership of any part of the land.
Dzwierzynski also expressed frustration at what she said was not a transparent process.
“The town was never contacted to discuss our proposal,” she said. “I question the legality and legitimacy of the RFP process, and I question RIDEM’s disregard for our local zoning authority.”
In DEM’s proposal, the state would work with the town and a developer to re-imagine the Lighthouse Inn parcel. PRI X would have no involvement — financial or otherwise — in removing the existing building, which visitors and residents have called “dilapidated” for years.
“Taxpayers would be on the hook,” for the demolition, Dzwierzynski said. She said she remains “hopeful,” and committed to exploring the potential for development on the Lighthouse Inn parcel.
Residents, too, expressed disappointment about the DEM’s latest move, and called for action, including court filings for a temporary restraining order on any new lease.
“It appears the whole RFP process can be considered a dog and pony show, done in a perfunctory manner to pretend the RIDEM was acting in good faith,” resident Al Alba, an ardent supporter of the town’s efforts to redevelop the Galilee site, said. He urged the town to object with the state to awarding a long-term lease to PRI X for parking.
“The RIDEM is not acting in good faith,” he said.
DEM said a review team of its employees and employees of Rhode Island Commerce deemed none of the redevelopment bids to be viable.
“The RFP process gave us valuable feedback and insight into the strengths and, from an investor’s point of view, weaknesses of this site,” Gray said. “We know that we must invest to make it more viable. We are committed to working on a plan for the property that supports the many commercial fishing crews, seafood processors, and other shoreside businesses that bring fresh seafood to markets locally, nationally, and globally. As we move forward with these plans, we will continue discussions with the Town of Narragansett and other stakeholders on redevelopment options for this valuable property. We appreciate the good-faith proposals made by the three bidders.”
Narragansett’s proposal would have turned the parcel into a 75 to 100-room boutique hotel with a restaurant, event hall, gallery and parking. A public ferry landing plaza and open-air market directly across the street from the ferry terminal on Great Island Road would have been built.
The redevelopment program also included plans for a 400-car parking deck adjoining the hotel for long term ferry parking, and a mixed-use building for office and housing space.
PRI X — a partnership between large real estate company Procaccianti Group and Paolino Properties — proposed to demolish most, but not all, of the existing hotel and maintain the single-level front section which faces Great Island Road.
The front section would have been divided into separate footprints and marketed to local businesses to take advantage of the pedestrian traffic generated by the Block Island Ferry passengers and parking. For phase 2, PRI X would have developed what it called the Galilee Inn, a 20 to 40-room boutique hotel.
Quonset Area Aqua Development Inc., in conjunction with iCell Aqua Inc., proposed building a $30 million seafood processing facility and apparatus to purify and recycle water.
Great decision by DEM and everyone I speak to agrees.
