NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — In some local races, every vote does indeed matter.
In Narragansett, School Committee incumbent Justin Skenyon holds a one-vote lead over newcomer Ethan Farrell, 2,752 to 2,751, as of Tuesday afternoon. They were tied with each holding an 11.7% share of the nonpartisan school committee race. Alicia M. Vignali-Henry was not far behind, with 2,730 votes, or 11.6%.
The final outcome of close races for town councils in Narragansett and South Kingstown, as well as Narragansett’s school committee, still hinge on the state completing the count of all ballots from an election that saw heavy off-site voting due to COVID-19.
The candidate in the fifth spot in each of those races has switched back and forth as vote totals changed over the past week.
By Tuesday afternoon, the state Board of Elections had counted provisional and drop box ballots, adding them to the Nov. 3 election day in-person totals, mail ballots and emergency ballots. Results are still unofficial.
The state still had yet to report the military and overseas ballots, which it planned to do Thursday, and the deficient ballots, coming on Nov. 16. Deficient ballots are those that the voter returned by the deadline, but that had an insufficient signature, driver’s license number, or last four digits of their Social Security number.
Like the school committee, Narragansett’s next town council also hinges on a similar close race, between Deborah Kopech and Laurie Kelly.
On Tuesday, Kopech had the lead, with 2,757 votes, to Kelly’s 2,731 votes.
That race shouldn’t change the new council’s direction too much; all the winning candidates support a proposal to move the town’s library to the former Belmont/IGA market building.
In South Kingstown, independent town council candidate Charles Sweet has 6,688 votes, 54 votes behind Democrat Jessica Rose, who holds the fifth council seat with 6,742 votes.
If Rose holds on to the fifth seat, it will mean an all-Democrat town council in South Kingstown. Several independent candidates and one Republican also ran for council seats.
It will be at least December before a new council is seated in South Kingstown, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said Monday.
The state Board of Elections told the town it doesn’t expect to certify results until Nov. 30.
“We cannot certify local results until the statewide certification process has been completed,” Zarnetske said. “We’re anticipating that local certification will happen after the 30th of November.”
If that schedule holds, the first opportunity to swear in the new council would be Dec. 7, Zarnetske said.
“The first business meeting of the new council would be the 14th of December,” he said. “With the school-council joint first budget hearing being that same week, it compresses the beginning of the year unfortunately, but there’s nothing we can do locally because the statewide certification will not come until Nov. 30.”
A new council president and vice-president won’t be named until the new council is seated, Zarnetske said.
Narragansett’s town council, which meets on the first and third Monday of each month, also could face a similar scenario where the new council is seated in December.
The Rhode Island Board of Elections reminded candidates that Tuesday was the start of the seven-day period to request a recount. All recount requests must be received at the Board of Elections by 4 p.m. on Nov. 17. Recounts will begin at noon Nov. 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.