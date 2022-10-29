NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Some middle school and high school students could associate with a student named Paul’s obsessions with relationships with friends or activity partners in school programs. They also might see in themselves unexplained and unusual outbursts of anger.
As anxiety fills him, his legs, stomach and shoulders get tight. A good night’s sleep is tough to come by. He even has occasional panic attacks. He generally feels tired and irritable. These are symptoms that his parents see, too.
This young man may need some mental health counseling to uncover what’s happening, but appointments even for consultation are booked weeks in advance. Others are available at times that conflict with his school schedule of after-school activities.
These days some help is on the way, at least in the Narragansett School System, for online counseling — referred often to behavioral telehealth — during the school day in a private room and done through a secure internet hook-up with a counselor or psychologist.
“Narragansett is the first district in RI to pilot this effort. If successful, we hope to expand the effort to other districts in Washington County and throughout RI,” explained Susan A. Orban, a social worker and coordinator at the Washington County Coalition for Children.
It comes as this approach is used by school and health officials for solutions to rising numbers of mental health issues among students.
In a federal Centers for Disease Control survey of high school students nationwide, nearly 40% in 2021 reported experiencing mental health challenges during the coronavirus outbreak.
High school students who are gay, lesbian or bisexual, as well as girls, were especially likely to say their mental health has suffered during the pandemic. The numbers broken down were 49% girls, 24% boys and in sexual identification categories it was 30% straight, 64% lesbian, gay and bisexual and 62% other or questioning.
Pandemic-related disruptions to schooling, socializing and family life have created a situation that the U.S. surgeon general has described as a “youth mental health crisis,” with high rates of teens experiencing distress. But public health experts had called attention to teen mental health even before the coronavirus outbreak.
For instance, a separate CDC survey conducted in 2015 found that LGB teens were at greater risk of depression than their heterosexual peers. And a Pew Research Center analysis of pre-pandemic data from the National Survey for Drug Use and Health showed teenage girls were more likely than their male peers to report recent experiences with depression, as well as to receive treatment for it.
Statewide pediatric medical professionals also have declared a “state of emergency” for child and adolescent mental health concerns, and local schools are pointing out they have focused increased attention on the matter.
School officials in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown all report they have various monitoring systems for reporting students who show or experience mental health issues that need to be addressed.
“Like most school districts across the country, South Kingstown is seeing an increase in the mental health needs of our students,” said Charity Shea, director of pupil personnel services for South Kingstown Schools.
“We are seeing students who have lost out on opportunities to learn how to be a learner, how to interact with peers, and how to respond when faced with challenges,” she said.
North Kingstown’s interim superintendent, Michael Waterman, pointed out that his district, too, is seeing more students diagnosed with depression, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder, suicidal ideations, and eating disorders.
In Narragansett, Joanne Blessing, a faculty leader of the high school student group, said, “Certainly our school is also experiencing this uptick in behaviors, stress and social anxiety. “
This innovative new step in Narragansett could become a model for other schools. It increases the focus from just being about awareness and takes it into dedicated therapeutic counseling.
One study this past February in the Journal of School Health reported on the collection of data during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters on all students receiving behavioral telehealth services from 15 school-based telehealth programs across the U.S.
In that study, 62 schools providing services were examined during both periods and saw the number of students grow from 396 to 745 who used it.
“Overall, data indicate programs significantly increased both behavioral services provided to their ongoing schools and increased the number of schools served,” the study’s authors said. “Undoubtedly telebehavioral health care delivery provided a swift and necessary response to the challenges posed by the growing pandemic threat.”
Just a decade ago this kind of service was not considered an option for school systems. Any kind of regular counseling by trained professionals would have been done regularly outside of the school environment.
Covid and the limited numbers of providers as well as their available hours have changed that according to the CDC and other pediatric medical and mental health specialists who have studied this rise in reported symptoms, such as anxiety and depression, among students.
In addition, COVID with various pandemic-induced stresses made the growing number of problems only worse and compound those usually found during adolescence.
A number of school systems from California to Massachusetts have started in-school online behavioral telehealth as one way to address the need for services.
Together with Thundermist health services and the coalition, the school system recently started offering this service to families of students in middle and high school. According to school officials, five families have signed up to use behavioral telehealth in the past few weeks the school system has offered it.
In Narragansett, the pathway to services includes the involvement of a student’s parents or guardians, a personal physician, a system-based community health worker and others who may be needed.
Orban said that by allowing services to occur at school via online behavioral telehealth the sessions take place when a child — and adolescent-trained providers — have more time available.
Narragansett will follow a successful model used in Massachusetts by Heywood Health Care that has been providing school behavioral telehealth services since 2017 in multiple schools in Massachusetts.
“This is a collaborative effort. The Washington County Coalition for Children, the region’s child advocacy organization, identified the Heywood Model as one that might have the potential to meet our region’s needs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.