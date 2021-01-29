SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Attorney Michael Ursillo, whose legal experience South Kingstown has relied on for many years as a town solicitor, has been chosen as the new city solicitor of Warwick.
The new Warwick Mayor, Frank Picozzi, appointed Ursillo, a partner in the Providence law firm of Ursillo, Teitz & Ritch, as the city solicitor on Jan. 11 for a two-year term.
Ursillo, Teitz and Ritch provides legal assistance and advice to the South Kingstown Town Council, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske, town staff and local boards and commissions – excluding the school department and police prosecutions – and provides advocacy on behalf of the town.
Ursillo and associate attorney Amy Goins typically share legal duties for South Kingstown, including attending board and commission meetings.
Ursillo, a South Kingstown resident, has worked with the town since the mid-1990s, when he was appointed solicitor after former solicitor Frank J. Williams became a judge on the Rhode Island Superior Court. He has more than 35 years of municipal law experience, including representation of 12 Rhode Island cities and towns on all sides of the political spectrum.
Labor contract negotiations and grievances, open meeting laws and public records requests, tax revaluations and appeals, code violations – all are familiar territory for Ursillo.
“I am known for getting to the heart of legal matters to resolve disputes, build consensus and avoid unnecessary litigation,” Ursillo said.
That in-depth understanding of the critical challenges facing municipalities, he added, will benefit the City of Warwick and its taxpayers.
In recent years, he’s represented South Kingstown on issues such as its 2017 adoption of an ordinance designed to protect immigrants and the complex ongoing efforts to complete the sea wall near the Ocean Mist.
Ursillo is a 1978 graduate of Brown University and 1981 Boston University School of Law graduate.
He is currently the probate judge for the Town of West Greenwich, a fellow of the Rhode Island Bar Foundation, and a member of the Rhode Island Supreme Court Board of Bar Examiners.
He formerly served on the Rhode Island Supreme Court Character and Fitness committee.
He also held a position as the international president for the Sigma Chi Fraternity and was recently elected to its Foundation Board, which provides scholarships and educational programming to benefit undergraduates of Sigma Chi.
In his spare time, Ursillo enjoys the outdoors – kayaking, biking and hiking. And Ursillo isn’t the only attorney in the family. His wife, Diane Finkle, has served as the U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge for the District of Rhode Island since 2012. Prior to her appointment, she practiced for 30 years in the field of bankruptcy and state receivership law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.