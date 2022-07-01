State Representative Blake Filippi said he will not seek his State House seat again so that he can continue leading the fight against a special committee controlling nearly $50 million for special-interest projects.
Two years ago, he filed a lawsuit saying that the Democratic leaders were violating procedures on important decisions because a key committee — the Joint Committee on Legislative Services (JCLS) — had not met in over a decade.
“I am going to fix this,” he said, adding, “I can’t do the case and run for representative. I can’t do both…fixing JCLS is fighting a cancer at the highest level of government.”
A judge ruled in February that Filippi may have a case and the suit can move forward.
Filippi also acknowledged that the state will pay for the private attorneys of the legislative leaders and other state elected officials named in the suit, but that the Attorney General’s office said recently the state will not pay for a private attorney for him.
“I am left with having to do this myself. The case is coming up and so far I’ve put over $100,000 worth of work into the case,” he said.
By deciding to step aside from seeking again his current seat representing South Kingstown, Charlestown, and Westerly, the 41-year-old Republican attorney and organic cattle farmer from Block Island also vacated his position as GOP minority leader.
Filippi, who last year abandoned a run for governor, changed his mind when deciding not to run again. Last December in a social media post, he said he wanted to remain a state representative for “years.”
“Representing the people of Charlestown, Block Island, South Kingstown and Westerly is the best job, one which I hope to continue in the years ahead,” Filippi posted at the time on Twitter.
With a commitment to this cause one reason, he said that another was that he believes in term limits on legislators. Asked about whether he did any private polling that might show a tough election ahead, he confirmed he had.
“My private polling showed that I could easily win,” he said. “I love being a state representative. But, I’ve been here eight years and I think it’s also time for fresh perspectives. I said when I first ran that politicians should not make elected office their career.”
In an email last week to constituents, Filippi said, “The time is now to step aside and for new public servants step up and serve our communities in the House.”
Democrat Tina Spears and Republican John F. Pacheco III have filed declaration papers to run for the seat.
In his email to constituents, he began with an observation about himself.
“While most of us disagreed on policy sometimes, and some of us disagreed many times, I always endeavored to understand your perspective, and clearly convey mine,” he said.
Filippi went on to note that in 2019, his first year as the House Minority Leader, he fought for transparency in politics by opposing “late-night sessions and passage of surprise bills the public never saw.”
He also pointed to his views on the proposed Brown-Lifespan-Care New England hospital merger.
“We worked to expose this proposal for what it was: a veritable monopoly that would harm healthcare delivery. The resulting public outcry prevented the General Assembly from overruling the Attorney General’s denial of the merger,” he said.
He also has been an advocate for beach rights to private beaches for access, he maintains, is allowed at a high-tide mark or place on dry sand when the mark is consistently under water.
The state constitution provides for access and he is seeking to define a usable mark for the public to follow.
It is fraught with opposition from private landowners and other lawmakers concerned about any legal action requiring the state to pay damages if such a law is passed that takes away land from these owners.
“This legislation has now passed the House and awaits Senate action. The continued efforts of all concerned is necessary to achieve final passage and protect future generations in this Ocean State,” he said.
