NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Local police announced this week that a South Kingstown woman involved in a deadly crash in August now faces charges.
According to the North Kingstown Police Department, their investigation revealed that Stephanie Briggs, 57, of Wakefield, crashed head-on into a car driven by Leah Ribner, 20, of North Kingstown.
The crash happened at about 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug.10.
Ribner was pronounced dead at the scene. Briggs was taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
On Tuesday, Briggs was arraigned on a charge of driving to endanger, death resulting. A judge set her bail at $10,000 with surety.
