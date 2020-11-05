NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Fed up with the stagnation of a project to build a new library at the Belmont building, voters in Narragansett took out their frustrations Tuesday at the ballot box.
They elected a new five-member council that squarely favors the project to move the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library to the former Belmont/IGA site at the Pier.
The results were mostly unambiguous. Uncertified state results Wednesday morning showed Jesse Pugh receiving 15.4% of the votes cast, which included in-person, early and mail-in votes. Pugh’s total was 4,473 votes.
Aside from supporting the library project, Pugh said that he wants his next term to focus on several issues – attracting more families to town, strengthening coastal access and improving water and sewer infrastructure.
“Water and sewer is a big one in town, and I’ve talked to other council members about it. We’re probably going to need to expand that committee,” he said.
Late Tuesday he was encouraged by his showing, but not declaring a win. By Wednesday afternoon, when the results were clearer, he had moved to thanking all the candidates in the race and congratulating the winners.
“It is clear that voters are looking for a return to decency and respect in government and I am confident that the incoming council will be committed to providing that,” he said. “This council is a group that will be here for you and will take the time to listen to you no matter your position on an issue. I know each new council member individually and know that each of us believes in the values of democracy, open dialogue, and transparency. I’m very very excited to get started with this new council and look forward to moving ahead collaboratively. Thank you all for the continued support. We will not let you down.”
Trailing him by 411 votes was Susan Cicilline Buonanno, the former council president who dropped out of a re-election bid in 2018. She received 14% this time, capping a return to town politics.
“One of the things I hope is that people on the council with different views can come together and express them without that divide and toxic environment we’ve had for two years,” Buonanno said.
Patrick Murray, a Republican ally of library project supporters who aligned with Pugh on the current council, was re-elected with 12.5% of votes, followed by newcomer Ewa Dzwierzynski with 10.8 percent.
“I know the last two years have been tenuous,” Murray said. “I think people want some continuity among the next council to move forward with the Belmont refit for the new library. I think we need to move forward and execute the will of the constituents.”
Dzwierzynski has pledged to be a unifying voice on the council.
“I will always do what is best for this town and listen to the will of the people,” she said.
The race for the fifth seat was still a tight one Wednesday morning, with Library Board of Trustees president Laurie Kelly and Deborah Kopech in a statistical tie. Kelly received 2,547 votes to Kopech’s 2,544. A reported 120 mail-in ballots were still outstanding on Wednesday morning and could tip the balance in that race.
“I feel really confident that the new council, whether I’m on it or not, is going forward with this (library) project,” Kelly said Tuesday night. “We’re two years behind.”
Newcomer Kopech said she got involved after attending council meetings starting three years ago.
“I went to the very first one after the 2018 election and was horrified by what I saw,” she said. “And I kept going back.”
She’s in favor of the Belmont plan for the library.
“I was distraught when I saw the people in the majority discounted it, and that’s not acceptable to me,” she said. “It wasn’t just about the library, it was about the lack of common decency.”
The incoming council represents a marked change from the current one, led by President Matthew Mannix. Mannix, president pro-tem Jill Lawler and Rick Lima often formed a voting bloc against attempts by Pugh and Murray to move the library project forward.
Mannix, an independent, ran unsuccessfully for the State Senate District 36 seat this year.
Library supporters cast the 2020 campaign as a chance for voters to confirm their choice in 2016 to allocate up to $5.8 million for a new library. In the intervening years, the waters were muddied over whether the Belmont building was the intended site.
Vocal critics not only blasted the majority’s handling of the library issue and 2019 vote to sell the Belmont property. They also took aim at cuts to the library’s town funding by $400,000 this year and in 2019, and hammered what they said was a lack of transparency from the council. They lamented the move to place public comments in open session at the end of often hours-long meetings, rather than at the beginning.
Signs calling out the ‘TC3,’ as Mannix, Lawler and Lema became known among detractors, were common at meetings in 2019 and the first months of 2020.
Buonanno, who formed the Love Your Library advocacy group, sued the town to advance the library project, and often sparred with the current council.
She said Tuesday night that she intends to drop the lawsuit if a pro-library council were voted into office.
“That is our hope – residents and the will of the people is that they want to move the project forward,” she said.
In an unsurprising result, former Vice President Joe Biden got 58% of local votes, compared to 40% for President Donald Trump.
Mail ballots and early ballots accounted for most of the activity this year in Narragansett. The town holds a nonpartisan election for council and School Committee members.
And COVID-19 had an impact on early voting Monday at Town Hall.
The Town Clerk and Tax Collector offices closed to in-person business on Oct. 29. On Monday, the town announced that Town Hall would allow visitors by appointment only, in addition to voters, and that all would be screened.
The town said it had recent cases of COVID at Town Hall, and some staff are quarantined. It also cited increased foot traffic from early voting and a spike in cases town-wide over the last two months as reasons for the change.
A commercial cleaning and disinfecting company was on site Oct. 30, the town said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.