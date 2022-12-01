SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Fire Chief Steven Pinch faced his maroon sports utility vehicle near South County Hospital’s helipad. Engine 10 from the Union Fire District’s Peace Dale station stood by with a few firefighters just in case a ride was needed for Santa.
The questions of the day were: Will or will he not appear? The “he” is Santa Claus. Also, will potential rain scuttle a traditional helicopter ride to the Wakefield Mall and instead will he go by fire truck with sirens screaming and horns blaring?
Suddenly Pinch heard a throat-clearing sound. He turned and there in a dark red suit stood Santa.
He had large giant white cuffs on the sleeves, the same colored trim on the bottom of his coat and hood, accents in green, red, and brown tapestry on his suit and matching belt. He also had a floppy pointed red hat trimmed in white fur with a pom-pom.
“Good morning, Chief, how are you today,” Santa said with a belly laugh and Pinch, who has been coming since 1983 as a young firefighter to greet Santa here on the day after Thanksgiving, smiled broadly.
“I like this part of the job, it’s lots of fun,” he said before adding, “Hi, Santa, how are you and are you ready?”
The chief looked around at the helipad. A small crowd began to gather for an early chance to say hello to the bearded icon of Christmas before he boarded the whirlybird for his annual trip to the nearby mall.
“Santa, Santa,” said Dominic Castro, 8, of Westerly, walking over to say hello and tell him what he wanted for Christmas. Santa bent down, listened, and then said, “Keep doing good and I’ll see you again in just about a month.”
Monica Hernandez, a phlebotomist at the hospital, strolled over in her scrubs. “Can I get a picture with you?”
Both she and Santa gave smiles as a few cell phone cameras captured the moment. Other teammates from the hospital looked on.
With a small crowd of about 10 children and 15 adults gathered, Santa made his way to each. Soon a whirring noise came from overhead. A red helicopter from “Bird’s Eye View” started to descend.
Pilot Jeff Codman brought the four-seater slowly down to the pad to pick up one of his most famous passengers of the year. The pilot got out and opened a side door.
Santa lifted one leg after another to enter a flying machine quite different from his sleigh. Nonetheless, it goes in the air, but not nearly as far as the trusty old sled, he said.
He agreed to a quick interview on the way to the mall. Inside the cramped helicopter, the small space squeezed his belly quite a bit and unlike the spacious sleigh.
Overhead blades started to turn faster and it lifted quickly from the ground.
“It’s a little early for the sleigh,” he said as the trip began. For over three decades, the helicopter has been used unless bad weather means a fire engine ride.
“Right now, the reindeer and elves need to rest up for the upcoming ride,” he added.
With the helicopter rising in the air, the first question came quickly: What’s it like to fly around in a sleigh at night?
“It’s wonderful and you see a darkened sky with all of those houses lit up waiting for you,” he said, looking out the window to the specks of homes among the leaf-fallen trees clearly showing each destination for later this month.
“It’s also nice to have a great rapport with the reindeer and get out and fly around, but you can’t do that all year long. You have to build up to that moment,” he said, offering a little secret about why he doesn’t just cruise the skies in the summer over the beaches like the planes with advertisements.
Many people have dogs, cats, mice and other kinds of pets. What’s it like to have reindeer — especially one as famous as Rudolph — as a pet?
“It’s not like having pets,” he said with his usual laugh. “Reindeer are your friends, they are part of the team.”
This provoking thought is true enough these days about pets. They are part of the family for sure, part of the team.
Soon we circled around the mall. A rectangle of people below — perhaps 500 or more — boxed a large empty area. Pilot Codman turned to Santa.
“All right, we’ll bring it in,” he said and Santa agreed and also shed a bit of his modesty.
“I feel like a rock star when I land here and there’s this fan base. It’s nice to see everyone happy and that someone in a red suit can make them that way,” he said.
The helicopter touched down. An attendant opened the door. Santa stepped out. A loud applause erupted to rising cheers of “Merry Christmas.” As he shook his arms and fists above his head, the cheers got louder. He yelled to the crowd and people yelled back.
He owned that stage. Indeed he is a rock star - a rock star of ages.
It didn’t matter that this Santa is South County’s own Terry Simpson, who has been the North Pole visitor for years at this mall and elsewhere. It didn’t matter that other Santas before Simpson have come the Friday after Thanksgiving or during the week to hear children’s wishes.
It only matters that Santa comes.
Corey Blount, 33, knows the priceless value. He was there with his daughter, Harper, 3, and wife, Claire, 30, to see the man in the red suit. Corey also has been coming since he was about his daughter’s age.
“It’s more surreal to come back and bring my daughter and experience it with the next generation,” he said, looking around at the sea of children, parents, grandparents and just other adults reliving their own love for Santa and the Christmas season.
Geoff Levy, owner of thIs mall that his father started 50 years ago, gets that part. “It’s old school and we’ve gotten away from this. It’s wonderful to have it at this time of the year.”
Santa worked the parking lot crowd and then those inside the mall. A long line of children and parents within the shopping center formed by a storefront.
It had a large empty throne-like chair. He would soon sit there to hear kids’ requests, see smiles from parents and children, and bring — if for some only once a year — a transcending love of connection, family, giving and receiving.
What does this all mean, Santa, in today’s world? A final question in a holiday revving up like the helicopter that brought him.
“It’s a special time of the year and we need to pay attention to the things we ignore throughout the year, to come together and to have a lot of love,” he said, and with a wink, the jolly old man added, “I really do believe in the Spirit of Christmas.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.