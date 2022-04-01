NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A local watchdog who served on North Kingstown’s school committee, a gifted athlete offered a tryout by the Yankees, and a devoted friend and family man — all can be used to describe Bill Mudge.
Mudge, 82, died on March 23 after living with brain cancer for the past two years.
He was born William C. Mudge III in Jewett City, a village in Griswold, Connecticut. Mudge, the son of William C. Mudge, Jr. and Mildred Zabensky Mudge, was known in his youth in North Kingstown as a standout high school athlete. He was a senior co-captain and starting quarterback for the North Kingstown Skippers who scored 35 points in a 53-6 victory in 1957.
He also excelled in basketball and baseball, and went on to coach Pop Warner, Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.
He started his career in submarine manufacturing by working at the Electric Boat shipyard in nearby Groton. He later served as a facilities manager with the U.S. Naval Undersea Warfare Center in Newport until his retirement and received the Navy’s Meritorious Civilian Service Award.
He ran for North Kingstown Town Council and served several terms on the town’s School Committee, where his attention to detail and zeal for full transparency were well known, particularly for the schools’ finances.
Over the course of years, he filed several Open Meetings Act violation complaints with the state attorney general’s office related to an array of issues, from school finances to the keeping of meeting agendas and minutes.
In one instance in 2003, while on the School Committee, he filed 39 complaints of such violations with the attorney general’s office.
“It’s not that I’m trying to be a nitpicker,” he said then. “If you look at all these in a broad context, you say to yourself, ‘What the hell is going on here?’”
While his actions on school matters often irked administrators and fellow members, Mudge also had a large circle of friends.
He was often seen and heard at his “second home,” the King Crossing Golf Club. In a proud moment, he “shot his age” at the course two years ago.
“This week we lost our friend and long time presence and champion of Woodland Greens and Kings Crossing,” Carl Oaklund Jr. posted. “In fact the first day we walked in the door after purchasing the club in 2014, Bill walked in right behind us and proclaimed he would be our ‘first’ member...we are forever thankful. Bill loved KC and for so many years made it his home for golf, his pulpit for bringing us the local news of the day and for spending time with his dearest friends.”
Condolences that have poured in for Mudge describe him as a man whose acts of kindness were unlimited, though not done with fanfare in mind. He didn’t hesitate to give someone a ride to the doctor’s office, or go shopping for a home-bound neighbor.
A frequent writer of letters to the editor until he became ill, Mudge also had his finger on the pulse of current events.
“I ask, are Rhode Island voters (both Democrats and Republicans alike) so poorly educated that they have not learned the basics: to count their pennies before hollering that they have been shortchanged,” he wrote in one three years ago. “It is this behavior that Russia/Putin count on to hang democracy and legitimate capitalism.”
Mudge is survived by his wife, Carol, as well as daughter Suzanne Zile and his siblings Darlene Richards of Marlboro, Conn., David Mudge, Linda Wynne and Mary Sams, all of North Kingstown.
He also leaves three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren and was the father of the late Robert J. Mudge and brother of and the late Dennis Mudge.
