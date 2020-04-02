NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — State parks and beaches will have new visitor restrictions starting Friday, and Narragansett and South Kingstown have already made moves to further reduce public gatherings that could promote the spread of the coronavirus.
“Every measure we have taken in town the past few weeks is to protect our community,” Narragansett Town Manager James Tierney said.
Narragansett put orange barrels and wooden barriers on the parking spaces along Ocean Road to prevent vehicles from occupying them.
The move comes after several weekends where visitors congregated in large numbers at the seawall and nearby town beach. The town has also closed the beach lots.
Moving the barriers to park in a space is a violation of town ordinance subject to a fine of up to $500 in addition to the parking violation, the town said.
The Department of Environmental Management announced this week that all state parks and beaches, along with their parking areas, will be closed beginning April 3 until further notice.
“It is hard to close our beautiful state parks and beaches, but absolutely necessary,” DEM Director Janet Coit said. “Protecting public health is paramount, and that means adhering to social distancing and restricting access to public places where any groups might gather — such as parks and beaches.”
DEM environmental police officers and DEM parks staff will continue to monitor state parks and beaches for compliance, and could cite people who break the rules.
For now, the DEM-managed bike paths and the state management areas will remain open. DEM said it will monitor path usage and urged people to avoid them if they are crowded.
DEM also delayed opening state campgrounds and the Great Swamp Shooting Range in West Kingston to at least May 1. For state parks, all reservations of pavilions, picnic sites, fields and other areas are on hold until further notice.
Narragansett and South Kingstown have also announced that the Rose Hill Regional Transfer Station will no longer take residential bulky waste or bulky yard waste starting April 4. The weight scale will stay open for commercial haulers and contractors, however, as well as for essential residential tagged waste and residential tagged yard waste.
Narragansett also reached out to real estate agents and rental companies, as well as private landlords, asking that they not rent homes during the duration of the state and town emergency conditions. The town has asked short-term lodging operators, such as hotels or bed and breakfast inns which typically offer 30 days or fewer of accommodations, to refrain from taking reservations. It did make an exception for housing public safety or medical professionals responding to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On Monday, town police and the National Guard went door to door in Narragansett to inform residents about new state rules, including a stay-at-home order in place until April 13. The order from Gov. Gina Raimondo also directs visitors coming to Rhode Island for non work-related purposes to self-quarantine for 14 days, and closed all non-essential retail businesses.
Narragansett police said any COVID-19 related questions can be sent to Covid19@narragansettri.gov, which is monitored by a command staff member of the department who will forward concerns to the appropriate personnel.
“The town website has a lot of helpful information, and referrals for all types of assistance,” Tierney said. It is narragansettri.gov.
In South Kingstown last week, officials closed the town dog park, skate park and all athletic fields and basketball courts, as well as the Main Street Comfort Station.
All playgrounds remain closed, all field use permits remain void, and all leagues, teams, and athletic clubs, and groups of more than five are prohibited from using municipal athletic fields.
Other municipal parks were open, but the town urged people to follow social distancing and will monitor the areas and take action to close paring lots if residents aren’t following the rules.
“We recognize the importance of getting outside, getting fresh air, and getting exercise, however if appropriate social distancing and gathering limits are not followed, further park closures will need to occur,” the town said in a statement. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and cooperation during this difficult time. Please be advised that surfaces including but not limited to park benches and picnic tables at municipal park facilities that remain open are not being sanitized.”
On March 27, Town Manager Rob Zarnetske released a letter welcoming seasonal visitors who had returned to South Kingstown to stay at summer residences. He reminded newcomers that if they are coming to stay in South Kingstown they must abide by the state rules and self-quarantine for 14 days.
