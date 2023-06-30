NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — During the open forum portion of its meeting Monday evening, the Narragansett School Committee listened to local resident Amy Rodriguez’s testimony regarding her claims of an “unsafe environment” at the high school and alleged discrimination against her daughter.
“Twice within the space of three months my daughter had to defend herself from physical harm as a result of the school’s negligence,” Rodriguez said. “June 9, my daughter had received threatening and insulting texts from another student. That morning, while my daughter was walking with her teacher, the aforementioned student burst from her classroom, not being stopped by her teacher and proceeded to aggressively fast-walk down the hall toward my daughter.”
Rodriguez said her daughter had to then “defend herself” which resulted in a 10-day suspension.
The Narragansett school district declined to comment.
In other business, the committee unanimously approved a contract with United Fence and Construction to install a new backstop at the high school practice fields and repair the high school’s existing fencing, for $48,621. The transaction will come from the capital budget, Cummings said, adding the conversation surrounding the repairs has circulated since the winter.
“There is a deep need for field space within the town,” Cummings said. “This will primarily be used as a practice field by our school teams and then when the school teams are not using it, it will be available to Little League and other rec teams.”
Town organizations will not have to pay rental fees, Cummings said.
The committee also unanimously accepted the purchase of furnishing for two learning labs at the Pier School, for $49,733.
The rooms would serve as a Grade 5-6 and Grade 7-8 learning lab, located to the left and right classrooms of the library. The location of the labs — which officials see as potential for a “flexible space for collaboration” was designed to be at “the heart of the school.”
This will ultimately act as extended library space for research, while giving students the opportunity to build camaraderie and improve the way they work together, school officials said.
The labs will be booked via a sign-in and sign-out process. They will be opened and available in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.